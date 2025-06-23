How Premier League promotion affects Socceroos hopeful’s options - including Easter Road return

Hibs hope they hold a winning hand in their bid to lure top transfer target Nectar Triantis back to Easter Road, as David Gray looks to build a team around the sought-after Sunderland prospect. And the Easter Road gaffer has warned the Aussie over joining any team who can NOT deliver regular game time – a potential disaster at this crucial stage of his development.

Triantis remains the No. 1 priority signing for Hibs this summer, with the 22-year-old having excelled in his second loan spell with the club last season. The Australian picked up the club’s Young Player of the Year award, as well as being short-listed alongside £20 million-rated Celtic star Daizen Maeda for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year honour.

Triantis landed Australia call-up after starring for Hibs

Handed his first Socceroos call-up by Australia boss Tony Popovic on the strength of his performances for Hibs, with the national team manager citing his excellence in March’s 2-1 home win over Hibs, Triantis withdrew from his country’s summer training camp to focus on his future. But he’s obviously eager to be part of the Aussie squad heading to next summer’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Still under contract with Sunderland for the next two seasons, his options include a number of Championship sides, at least two MLS teams – and staying with the Black Cats as they embark on a new Premier League adventure following their promotion to the world’s richest league. Gray is hoping that the dramatic personal improvement experienced by the youngster last season, despite Triantis claiming that he was still only playing at 20 per cent of his potential, will be the deciding factor in the final decision.

‘Every young player needs to be playing week in, week out’ - David Gray

Asked if Sunderland’s promotion helps Hibernian’s pitch to Triantis, given the competition he’d face for game time in a team being built for the Premier League, Gray said: “Not necessarily. I think it depends on … he's obviously under contract with Sunderland still.

“The conversations we're having are about what does it look like to try and bring him back? Is it something we can possibly do? We are having the conversations to see what that looks like.

“I think Nectar even said himself last season how much he enjoyed being here. How much he felt he improved - but also the improvement that is still to come from him.

“I think what he really benefitted from was playing football week in, week out. That's what every young player needs at that sort of age.

“You need to have that, especially in a new position, he hadn't been a centre midfielder. To add that to his game, the consistency, the performance, it was improving all the time.

“It's something that I'm sure he won't want to go back and not play week in, week out. There's always these conversations going on - and it has to be right for everybody involved.”

Sunderland would be looking for a fee in the region of £1 million – roughly the same amount just pocketed by Hibs for the sale of Dylan Vente – in any permanent transfer. But there are still loan options on the table,.

Hibs boss: ‘Everyone would like to see him back.’

In terms of timescale, the difference in the English and Scottish calendars could delay any deal, with Sunderland not due back in training until the start of next month. They’ll be heading to a training camp in the Algarve before tackling a long pre-season programme – including facing Hearts at Tynecastle in Craig Gordon’s testimonial – running right into August.

Gray said: “Nectar will be enjoying his summer holidays probably because last season he's done really well. Sunderland have obviously been promoted so they won't be back yet.

“I think he had a fantastic season for us. He was excellent. You've seen the improvement on him all season. He was brilliant to work with.

“He's someone that, would you like to bring him back? I think everybody would like to see him back.

“But that's a conversation that will be between the two clubs - and obviously what Nectar decides to do next. But he was fantastic for us and there are conversations going on. We'll wait and see where that one goes.”