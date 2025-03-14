Easter Road boss on ‘conversations’ aimed at keeping Nectar on board beyond summer

Hibs should benefit from giving Nectar Triantis a leg up into Australia’s World Cup squad, according to Easter Road boss David Gray – because it can only enhance the Edinburgh club’s attraction to players with international ambitions. And Gray says there will definitely be “conversations” aimed at persuading the Sunderland loanee to extend his stay in Edinburgh.

Triantis has just been named in the Socceroos squad for the first time, with new boss Tony Popovic seeing enough on his recent trip to Scotland to convince him that the 21-year-old can contribute to must-win World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China. Popovic was especially impressed with the midfielder’s outing in last month’s 2-1 home win over Brendan Rodgers’ Treble-chasing Celtic.

A platform for international football

Gray, who brought Triantis back to Hibs for a second loan spell in the summer, said: “He fully deserves his call-up, and it just shows you something about the club as well. When you're talking about bringing players to the club and what this football club can do, it does give you that platform for international football.

“If you're doing well at this level, international managers will take note and involve you in their squads when you're doing well. Which is credit to all the players that have been called up.

“Yeah, not surprised, I think he’s fully deserving of the call-up. When you think back to where he was when he came last season, obviously I was delighted to bring him back this year. I've always seen him as a sort of midfield player; he did well at the back end of last season when Nick Montgomery brought him in, playing in midfield, I just think it really suits him the way he plays.

“He's got really good attributes to be a really good number six, and he's demonstrating that this year. He's getting better all the time as well, so it's not as if he's by any means the finished article. He's got loads of improvement to still come, but he's a brilliant boy.

“Fully deserves it from his effort that he puts in, his professionalism, his willingness to learn all the time, because you forget he's only 21 as well, so he's still a really young boy with a really bright future ahead of him.”

Next step may depend on Black Cats’ Premier League hopes

Former Central Coast player Triantis is under contract to Sunderland until 2027. His availability next season, either on loan or via a more permanent deal, may well be affected by how the Black Cats – currently fourth in the EFL Championship - go in their bid to win promotion to the Premier League.

Gray said: “Obviously, he's still contracted to Sunderland, so we'll have to address that one as and when. It'll be something that clearly, he's doing really well at the moment, and my job is to keep trying to make him better.

“If we can make him better every day, and he's still contributing on the pitch every day and making Hibs better at the same time, then everybody wins and there'll be conversations at the end of the season with a number of players, and he'll be one. Clearly, he's contracted to Sunderland, and we'll just see where the situation is with him.”