Wide man loving family life in Edinburgh - and sees bright future for David Gray’s team

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs stalwart Chris Cadden says it was a ‘no-brainer’ to sign a new two-year extension with the Easter Road club – because his heart had already been won over to the unique charms of a ‘special club.’ And the wingback hopes his extended deal, which runs until 2027, can coincide with serious success for the Edinburgh outfit.

Cadden, currently in his fourth season with Hibs, said: “I love it here. It's a club that's special to me. It's really got to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So when the club came with the contract, it was a no-brainer for me. I just thought I'd get it done.

“I think everybody that's been here and seen it, it's a special club - and it really gets to you. In terms of the fan base, the people that are here, the players and other people outside of that as well.

“It's a real special club and something that you're really, really proud to play for. You realise that when you are here, the size of the club and what it means to people as well and to put on the jersey, it's a really proud moment for me. I'll do that for a good few more years as well.”

Asked if he expected to develop such an emotional attachment to Hibs when he signed for Jack Ross in 2021, the former Motherwell, Columbus Crew and Oxford United player admitted: “Probably not. I think you just sort of sign and you know, obviously I know the size of the club and whatnot, but I didn't know too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously I was playing against them and stuff like that, but once you come in here, it's hard not to get an attachment to it. It's a real special club.

“When it came down to it, why would I want to leave? It brings so much to us, my family as well. So, aye, why would I want to leave?”

The 28-year-old, who laughed when admitting that he couldn’t very well leave twin brother Nicky – a summer signing – on his own just months after the pair teamed up, is one of a whole swathe of first team squad members who started the season with contracts expiring at the end of the campaign. Being considered worthy of a new deal, especially given the big plans for player recruitment touted for the coming summer, is undoubtedly a badge of honour.

Billionaire Bournemouth owner promising golden era

Asked where he sees Hibs going over the course of the next two seasons, with increased involvement on the transfer front from billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s Black Knight Group, Cadden said: “Hard to say, to be honest. My job as a player is probably a sort of cliché answer, just sort of look at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I feel like now it's really primed to go and be successful. Hopefully that can be. It'll be hard, a lot of hard work, and there'll be ups and downs throughout that, but I feel we've got a good playing squad.

“I want to be part of this club and be successful at this club, but also help the club be successful as well. Maybe play a small role in helping the club be successful. That's my main aim.

“I've always shared it with everyone I speak to. When this club is going well, it's brilliant. I don't think there's many other places better to be than Hibs. I've won some big games football; I've won in derbies and whatnot. It's a real special place. So for me to go and be successful here, as I say, I want to be part of that.

Sunshine on Leith sing-along after Hearts win worth millions

“These sort of scenes especially after Hearts game, if you could bottle that feeling and sell it, you'd be a millionaire honestly. The feeling after it is just unbelievable, you can't really describe how good it feels. Just sort of being part of the crowd as they sing that song. It's brilliant, absolutely loving it and hope to keep on going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And obviously for the club to want to extend my deal as well, you can't really take that for granted as well. The club wants to keep you around for another two years, so you've got to feel like you're doing something right and you're doing something well.

“So just to be, hopefully, a part of it. I know there's going to be a lot of change and whatnot, but for the club to want me to be a part of going forward is a real... Yeah, it's great.

“I'm obviously settled in Edinburgh, bought a house and what not here. It is a great place to live and a little bit of security. I sort of just continue on.

“I mean, I love being here, I love my life in Edinburgh - and I love playing for Hibs. So as I said, why would I want to change it?”