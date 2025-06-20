Edinburgh side still in talks with Bushiri and Hoilett - and are searching for a new striker

Hibs will pocket over £1 million for a fringe player who had fallen out of the first-team picture under gaffer David Gray, with Dutch club Heerenveen breaking the seven-figure barrier to land Dylan Vente. The centre forward, who cost the Easter Road club in excess of £500,000 when he was recruited by Lee Johnson in the summer of 2023, is expected to complete his move within the next 48 hours.

The 26-year-old, now a full international for Suriname, was allowed to join PEC Zwolle on loan last season after Gray decided that the Dutchman didn’t fit into his plans. Vente made the most of his opportunity to play in the Eredivisie, putting up impressive numbers and earning widespread praise for his performances.

The former Feyenoord prospect banged in 13 league goals, plus one in the cup, as Zwolle finished tenth in the table. That attracted the interest of Heerenveen, who finished just one place above PEC.

Vente an early hit for Johnson AND Monty - but faded fast

Vente, who joined Hibs from Dutch second-tier side Roda, was an early hit for Hibs, scoring on his debut in a famous Europa Conference League win over FC Luzern at Easter Road. Following Johnson’s dismissal, the attacker then banged in three goals in Nick Montgomery’s first three games as gaffer early in season 2023-24 – but only found the net three times over the next eight months as Hibs missed out on a top-six place on the final weekend before the Scottish Premiership split.

The arrival of Scotland hopeful Kieron Bowie for a significant fee last summer forced Vente further down the pecking order as new gaffer Gray looked for a change of style at the top end of the team. Mykola Kuharevich also returned to Easter Road for another loan spell, while the acquisition of veteran free agent Dwight Gayle increased competition for places up front.

With two years left on his contract at the time, Vente was keen to get game time elsewhere. Zwolle was an option that suited everyone, not least a Hibs football department keen to reduce overall numbers – while making 11 summer signings.

The impending sale of Vente underlines Gray’s determination to change up his forward options ahead of the new season. Gayle’s retirement, along with Kuharevich signing for Slovan Bratislava earlier this week, leaves Hibs short of bodies at the business end of the park.

While a fully fit Bowie and a revitalised Martin Boyle, the latter tied down by a contract extension clause triggered just before the end of last season, represent an ideal first-choice pairing, Gray knows he needs multiple options – beyond Elie Youan – as he looks to compete on two fronts this season. He’s still in the market for at least one more striker.

Hibs remain in negotiations, meanwhile, with central defender Rocky Bushiri and attacking midfielder Junior Hoilett. Both are now free agents after their Easter Road contracts expired.

Bushiri has options in England and Europe – but has NOT definitely decided to leave Hibs. And veteran Canadian international Hoilett is still weighing up his options, with another season at Hibs considered a good option for a player trying to nail down a place in his country’s World Cup squad.

Sunderland are still talking with Nectar Triantis about his next step after the Australian midfielder’s stand-out season with Hibs. Another loan is an option for the Premier League-bound Black Cats, who have put a £1 million price tag on any permanent move for the 22-year-old.