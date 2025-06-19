Player eligibility articles to the fore ahead of Midtjylland test

Deadlines, emergency signings and UEFA’s interpretation of the term “locally trained player” are now part of Hibernian’s reality as they head into season 2025-26 with hopes of making European progress. So what, exactly, do you need to know about the regulations governing continental club competitions?

As David Gray’s men prepare for their Europa League second qualifying round tie against Midtjylland, with the away leg on July 24 and the return contest at Easter Road a week later, Hibs will have to jump through some hoops when it comes to registering their squad. Let’s take a look at the details.

Call the A-team – but don’t forget B-list kids

All clubs taking part in UEFA competition have to lodge a 25-man A list for their squad, plus a B list made up of players born on or after January 1, 2004. It’s a little more complicated than that, though. Of course it is – this is UEFA.

The A list must include at least eight players classified as “locally trained.” Which can mean either “club trained” or “association trained.” Stick with us on this one.

A club trained player is someone who has been at Hibs, in this instance, for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21. So Josh Campbell, Rudi Molotnikov … you get the picture.

Association trained players, as the name suggests, simply have to come through a youth system in Scotland between the ages of 15 and 21. So that would include guys like the Cadden brothers, Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie.

On that A list, the eight locally trained players can’t include more than four association trained players. Which means Hibs have to find four genuine homegrown talents to name in the squad – or be forced to reduce the group from 25 players.

The B list will mostly comprise of academy players; Molotnikov is still young enough to feature on that one, although he’s like to be in the A team squad. And you must have at least two keepers in the top group, with a third in the more youthful back-up squad.

Flexible deadlines and cup-tied exceptions

The registration deadline for the Midtjylland tie is midnight Central European Time (that’s 11 pm back in Scotland) on July 18. But Hibs could still add a maximum of two players to their A list in each round of qualifying, as long as they get the new boys signed up by 11 pm, UK time, the day before the game.

There is no limit to the number of younger players they can add to the B list. But, again, anyone wanting to play will have to be registered the night before the game.

To quote Article 30.05 verbatim, meanwhile, this year’s competition rules for registering players in European competition clearly state: “A player may not play in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League for more than one club in a single season.”

There is, however, an exception. Players who have competed in the qualifying rounds or play-off games may subsequently play for another club in the proper league stages of UEFA’s three main competitions.

Any team making it through the league stages to reach the knockout phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League, meanwhile, can sign three new players to bolster their squad. Just in case you need to know that …