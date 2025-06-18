Second qualifying round draw pits Easter Road side against elite opposition

Hibs boss David Gray believes his players face a Champions League level test after being drawn against experienced UEFA combatants FC Midtjylland in the Europa League second qualifying round. But he’s sure his squad will embrace the challenge – and is already plotting the Danes’ downfall after avoiding an either/or scenario in today’s draw in Nyon.

Midtjylland were runners-up in the Danish Superliga last season, missing out on a second straight title by just a single point, and have built up a formidable European pedigree in recent years. Denied a place in the Europa League last 16 by Real Sociedad last season, they’ve been regulars in the later qualifying rounds and play-offs for the Champions League – and made it all the way to the group stages of UEFA’s premier club competition in 2020-21, finishing bottom of their section but competing well against Liverpool, Ajax and Atalanta.

Gray is under no illusions over the quality lying in wait when Hibs travel to Denmark for the first leg on July 24, the gaffer declaring: “This is the reward for the success of last season and how well we've done last season to get ourselves in the European position. The reward is you go and test yourself in a different culture, a different league against a team that's a very good team.

“A team that's played in the Champions League, with Champions League players. So another brilliant opportunity to test ourselves again.

“They're a very good side, second in the league last season, missed out by a point I think it might have been. Been in the Champions League the year before, I know they didn't quite make it but then went into the latter stages of the Europa League.

“They're a very good side; they've always been successful. So it'll be a challenge - but a brilliant day and a brilliant fight to look forward to.

“I think it's one of the tougher opponents, but I think at this stage regardless, because of the position we've found ourselves in, being unseeded, you're always going to get a tough draw. So the other side to looking at is it's a brilliant game you're going to test yourself against.”

Do Easter Road side have proven ‘big game mentality’ to pull off shock?

Hibs pulled off a series of statement results in a remarkable turnaround over the second half of last season, beating Celtic at Easter Road and Rangers at Ibrox, as well as celebrating home AND away derby wins while accumulating victories at Pittodrie and Tannadice, among other traditionally tough venues. Gray believes that proven ability to win the tough games must stand his team in good stead.

“I don't think it's just a case of a big game mentality,” he said, adding: “I think every game is a big game depending on the way you look at it. For different reasons, whether the pressure is on you to go and win, whether the pressure is on the opponents and you're the underdog.

“I've probably seen it from our team with bigger games if you're going in there and you're a bit of an underdog. So I think this is probably an opportunity.

“But we've got a bit of time now. The good thing is you've got a bit of time to prepare and plan. We had to be thinking about what might happen because we didn't know come the end of the season.”

Despite finishing third in the Scottish Premiership, Hibs lost out on the prospect of guaranteed Europa Conference League football – and a place in the Europa League play-offs – when Aberdeen pulled off a shock Scottish Cup win over Celtic, Gray revealing: “We had two plans effectively, not knowing the outcome of the Scottish Cup so we had to be ready for both. We now know exactly what we're going to do, we'll get ourselves organised for that

“Everything is prepared now for every single thing we do in pre-season is going to be prepared towards the opponents. I'm sure all the players will be excited about it.

“Yeah I think you need to be confident in the group. I think that comes from the type of players we've got and wanting to test ourselves and wanting to improve all the time.

“I speak about it all the time, talking about the togetherness in the group. I'm sure the boys will really look forward to this one, as will I and the rest of the staff.

“And it'll be a brilliant day for the supporters as well. I remember going over to Bromby and playing over there (in 2016), the atmosphere. A lot of the fans and the reaction we got after that was it was a brilliant trip and a fantastic one for everyone to get excited about.

“I'm sure the fans will already be doing that now that they've seen the draw. It's a great game as I've just said to go and test yourself again.”

Hibs aim to have eyes on Midtjylland’s pre-season friendlies as part of their opposition analysis, Gray admitting: “This is something we'll need to do now. Now we know the next stage we'll clearly be looking at all our fixtures, including the way they play, and we'll do all our analysis like we do for every team.

“The good thing is as I've just said we've got a lot of time now to turn it around. We were different when you're going week to week and you're running out of time to try and find out information, not knowing your opponent.

“Do we've got a lot of time to work all that out. We'll definitely put all our efforts into getting as much information as we can.”