With close season almost over, what should players expect on return to East Mains?

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray has revealed the one quality he looks for in every single training session – even if it leaves some of his players complaining about workload. And the gaffer is already looking forward to the planned new indoor facility at East Mains, as the prospect of escaping the worst of the east Lothian winters opens up new possibilities for the coaching staff.

The bulk of the Hibs squad report back for pre-season on Friday, with international players given extra time off. Along with the strength and conditioning experts at Hibernian Training Centre, Gray has put together a programme intended to make sure his squad peaks for that first competitive fixture of the season – a vital Europa League qualifier on July 24 .

If the young manager’s first full season is any guide, the emphasis will be on short, sharp and occasionally brutal sessions. With little room for respite.

Gray, who has picked up lessons on getting the balance right not just from his playing days but as a member of the backroom staff under Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and then Nick Montgomery, put his own stamp on proceedings when he took over as manager last summer. His focus on working defenders hard, especially, clearly paid off – eventually – as Hibs climbed from the foot of the table to finish third in the Scottish Premiership courtesy of a spectacular rally over the second half of the campaign.

Rocky Bushiri reaped benefits despite grumbles

Laughing as he admitted not every member of the squad enjoyed the pace set out at HTC, Gray revealed: “I think we do train at a really high intensity especially in the early parts of the week. And especially defenders.

“I think if you speak to Rocky (Bushiri) he'll say training is too hard at times! But I think he's massively benefited from that because he's in fantastic form.

“He's in peak condition in terms of how I've seen him since he's been at the football club. And that's down to how hard he trains.

“The harder you train, especially early in the week, makes you more ready for the game so I think the stronger you can be. Especially defenders because they're all about concentration and being as fit as you can for later moments in games.

“But we do train properly in my opinion properly, with a real intensity. Every manager sees it differently - train in different ways, have different programmes in terms of what their working week looks like.

“That's something I've adapted over the time of working with the four coaches that I've worked with, every single one of them worked in a different way. It just depends how the coach wants to train.

“I've worked differently as a player, I've done different things as a player, so I've probably put a bit of that into it as well.

“I know the demands of Scottish football, know what it's like at HTC Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday in the winter when the wind is howling. How much quality work are you going to get in?

“Then it’s pouring with rain and then it's snowing two seconds later and everything that comes with that. So trying to put everything together, I think we've got quite a good blend and balance of that this year.”

Gray impressed by East Mains training ground plans

Hibs have completed a land swap for a prime piece of ground near the existing HTC site, with club owner Ian Gordon declaring his intent to build new facilities – including a full-sized indoor pitch – at a facility now being used by both the men’s and women’s first teams, as well as academy sides. With work due to begin in 2026, Gray is eager to benefit from the new set-up.

The former Scottish Cup-winning captain said: “One thing is Ian's very keen to get moving as quickly as we can. He wants to keep investing in the club and keep moving the club forward so it will be fantastic.

“The plans that I've seen are all geared to moving the club forward again and trying to get it into the next level. It'll take time, it always does, there's all sorts of planning and organisation to go into it but the sooner - I know Ian's wanting to push this forward as quickly as he can, so it'll be massively beneficial for the club as well.”