Here be monsters. Wyscout doesn’t actually have a specific tag for this map warning from a more superstitious age. But you can understand why one former defensive stalwart uses just that sort of frightening language when analysing the Hibs back three who emerged as such a dominant force over the second half of last season.

If switching shape and tinkering with selection didn’t deliver an instant tightening of defences at Easter Road, with David Gray’s men still shipping three goals at home to Aberdeen in the famous ‘turning point’ draw back in November , there’s no doubt that the first-year head coach found a way to quickly improve the back line. By the time the season finished, the trio of Jack Iredale, Rocky Bushiri and Lewis Miller/Warren O’Hora had cemented their reputation as an effective unit.

Rocky Bushiri contract talks ongoing

There’s a reason why Hibs remain keen on retaining Bushiri despite the Democratic Republic of Congo international exploring his options as a free agent. Reasons, too, why Iredale and Miller both had their contracts extended before the last campaign was up.

All four of those players, with Miller and O’Hora sharing game time depending on fitness and form, demonstrated an ability to do positive things with the ball. All carried some sort of attacking threat.

But it’s the defensive basics that caught the eye of former Easter Road favourite Darren McGregor, the Scottish Cup-winning centre-half – now in charge of the title-winning under-18s - saying: “Yeah, I think it's been incredible, how they turned it around. I've said it every time I see them in the corridor. Big Jack, Big Rocky, Warren, and then obviously Jordan Obita’s played in there, Millsy as well; they've just been solid, just no-nonsense.

“Especially middle to the end of the season, they were just monsters. Just exactly what you want. And every Hibs fan can appreciate a defender.

“Everybody wants defenders to play now and pass through the lines and look good. I get all that, because the game is about passing and possession.

“But see a defender that just wants to defend and win his battles, one v ones, whether it be on the ground or whether it be in the air? That’s great, watching them out-muscle or out-pace the strikers. I've seen it multiple times.

“Just honest lads that want to do well for the club and want to do well for themselves, and that's what you want. That builds a foundation, along with Smudger (Jordan Smith) in goal as well. I think Smudger's been excellent.

McGregor bowled over by David Gray’s strength under fire

“That builds a foundation for everybody in front of them to actually go and be creative and try and score goals, when you know you've got lads that are behind you, that are very robust and are really, really good defenders. The results they picked up, it was incredible. Just absolutely incredible.

“And that's obviously testament to the gaffer and the backroom staff how hard they work, because I know they work extremely hard when things weren't going well and everybody was against them. And then they get that run at the middle to tail end of the season, which was just incredible.”

Currently starting the second year of his UEFA Pro Licence, McGregor has enjoyed watching the example set by Gray in his first crack at management, saying of his old team-mate: “The manager's done really well. Coped with everything.

“I sometimes think when I'm going through a bit of a hard time with young lads and the results aren't going well, and then you look at what's above you and what the manager needs to deal with, it puts everything into perspective. It's a tough job, but again, one that I think the manager's flourishing in and he's doing really well, so it's good to see.

“Listen, I'm still in my infancy I would say in terms of coaching and managing. This is my second year, so the first year was an eye-opener just in terms of what it takes over the course of the season to build up consistency, especially with younger lads I suppose. It’s great to be learning at a club like this, with such good people in the building.”