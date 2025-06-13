David Gray still keen to bring Socceroos midfielder back for third stint in Edinburgh

Hibs face transatlantic competition for their top transfer target, with multiple MLS clubs showing an interest in Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis. The Socceroos hopeful has two years left on his contract with the Premier League-bound Black Cats but, with chances to break into the first team at the Stadium of Light likely to be limited, other options are being actively explored.

After two loan spells at Easter Road, Triantis remains open to the idea of a third stint in the capital. Hibs have been in negotiations with Sunderland, who would expect up to £1 million in compensation for any transfer, about both a permanent move AND the possibility of another season-long loan.

Triantis, who has just turned 22, was an absolute stand-out for Hibs last season, picking up Young Player of the Year honours at the club’s annual awards and making the short list for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year. The defensive midfielder became absolutely central to David Gray’s plans as the former captain pulled off a remarkable turnaround in fortunes in his first season as manager, climbing from the relegation zone in early December to finish third in the Scottish Premiership.

Triantis earned a first Australia call-up off the back of his performances , with Socceroos boss Tony Popovic publicly crediting the player’s showing in February’s 2-1 home win over Celtic as a factor in the former youth international’s recruitment to the senior squad. An unused sub in his country’s March wins over China and Indonesia, he was called up again for the make-or-break World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Triantis has ‘a lot on his mind’ in potentially decisive summer

But he withdrew from the squad to focus on the decisions he’s facing in a crucial summer, with Popovic revealing: “He just said he’s got a lot of things on at the moment, a lot on his mind in terms of what he wants to do. We have to respect that, and we’ll see what happens.” Popovic’s men secured qualification for their sixth consecutive World Cup Finals appearance with this week’s victory in Jedda, thanks in no small part to the efforts of Hibs stars Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller .

Gray remains hopeful that the lure of playing alongside established Socceroos regulars, keeping him very much on Popovic’s radar, will be the deciding factor for a player who is focused on representing his country in next summer’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA. With fellow Hibee Jack Iredale also earning his first Australia recognition last season, they’ve made a strong case for Easter Road as the ideal platform for any World Cup hopeful.

Interest in Triantis has been widespread, with a number of UK clubs joining continental suitors in exploring the possibility of a loan, at least. And it is understood that at least two Major League Soccer clubs have expressed an interest in offering a starring role to the former Central Coast Mariners prospect.

Hibs are also keeping an open mind over a potential Easter Road turn for Ryan Porteous. Talks with out-of-contract regulars Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett, meanwhile, remain ongoing just over a week before the bulk of the first-team squad return to East Mains for pre-season training.