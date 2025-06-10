Producing senior pros the priority for Scottish Cup hero McGregor as academy chiefs prepare for ‘interesting discussion’

Some of Hibernian’s most exciting young title winners are likely to miss out on a UEFA Youth League adventure as they look to take the next step into senior football, according to the man who guided the club’s under-18s to a stunning league triumph. And former Easter Road favourite Darren McGregor, the head coach behind last season’s Club Academy Scotland championship win, admits he probably won’t have the final say in how many of his squad are around for the shot at European glory.

Hibs are keeping the squad together as an under-19s team in order to give the players a crack at emulating the excitement of the club’s season 2022-23 run in Europe’s top youth competition, when only a dramatic late winner for Borussia Dortmund’s top prospects denied the young Hibees a place in the last 16. But McGregor knows that there’s a bigger picture to be considered as academy chiefs focus on their top priority – developing footballers capable of making an impact on the first team.

Borussia Dortmund at Easter Road a career high for some players

“There's a big argument to be had about the loans and getting the lads out and getting them developed, or to have them experience these European games,” revealed McGregor, the former Scottish Cup winner adding: “That will be an interesting discussion when it comes, because you want to go into a European game with your strongest team.

“But at the same time, we need to weigh up whether it's best for the lads, the 2007 group especially, to go out on loan. I believe the first European game might be September or October. By that time, you'd be looking to get lads loaned out.

“Ultimately, that probably won't be my decision. I'd like to have a strong team to play in Europe, but if it means that lads are getting developed and the powers that be see fit that there's a better chance of development at a different club out on loan, then that's fine. The other lads just need to step up.

“I'm hoping we can go into the games with a strong team, because that was me just coming in to the development side, last time, the 2004 group that got into Europe under Gareth Evans. I was in the background while Gareth and Stevie Kean took the team, but I thought it was an incredible experience.

“We got Molde home and away, we got Nantes home and away, and then we got Dortmund in front of 8,000 fans at Easter Road. The experience of that, for me, is incredible, because a lot of these lads now, some of them have fallen out the game. That will be the pinnacle of their career.

“I'm confident in our 2007 group and 2008 group - and some of the 2009s as well. I'm confident they can go toe to toe with most teams in Europe and give them a battle. I'm looking forward to it.”

Barca pair Yamal and Cubarsi are ‘ridiculous’ exceptions to rule

Despite his main focus on providing David Gray with players ready to compete not only in the Scottish Premiership but, potentially, an extended run in the Europa League or Europa Conference League, McGregor cautions fans against expecting to see youngsters taking the first team by storm. There’s a reason, he insists, why a pair of teenagers currently excelling for one of the world’s biggest clubs are such exceptions to the rule.

“I mean, a Lamine Yamal or a Pau Cubarsi, it's just ridiculous,” said McGregor, the former centre-half laughing at the sheer audacity of the Barcelona and Spain duo. “I think when you look at these guys, that gives people a false sense of what it takes to actually get into the first team.

“These guys are outliers. To be playing consistently for your country, and one of the best teams in the world, both country and club, and be playing every week and doing well, that's just ridiculous.

“I mean, obviously, the manager's been really good with the lads here. There's always younger lads training. He comes in most mornings, and he'll take a couple of them.

“So that's good, that's a good experience for them. But I still feel that the first team's so strong at the minute.

“It's difficult for a 17-year-old to break into that team. Really difficult. But that's the benchmark. These lads need to keep pushing.

“They get to see what the first team's testing results and scores, so they know how far away physically they are from them. It's just having that mental robustness and being able to deal with that prospect of going into the first team and playing with men and being able to challenge them.

“Given time, I think this extra year that we've given a lot of the ‘07s, because we're going to under-19s, I think that'll massively benefit them all. But you look around the SPFL, there's not many 17-year-olds playing in any team. The boy Wilson at Hearts is maybe the only one.

“There's been a couple of other lads that have been in and out. But consistently playing? It's difficult, so they may benefit from that extra year.

“And for me, if they get to the first team, we've done our job. I think every player that's came in in a full-time capacity has improved. It's not just me, it's obviously the strength and conditioning coaches, the goalkeeping coaches, it's the physios, it's everybody. So the next big thing is to obviously try and get a few of them into the first team, that would be unbelievable.”

Darren McGregor’s testimonial match will see Hibs take on Bolton Wanderers at Easter Road on Saturday, July 19.