David Gray and Malky Mackay building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts

Sunderland have named their price for Nectar Triantis as Hibs continue their close pursuit of the Australian midfielder at the top of their summer wanted list. And it could cost the Easter Road club over £1 million to secure the former loan star on a more permanent footing.

Triantis was a stand-out for David Gray’s men last season, the former Central Coast Mariners prospect making the most of a positional shift from central defence to central midfield during his second loan stint with Hibs. Short-listed for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award, the rangy all-rounder also earned his first international recognition off the back of his performances in the Scottish Premiership – and was named Young Player of the Year in Hibernian’s annual end-of-season honours.

Gray regularly cited the influence of the Socceroos hopeful, who turned 22 just last month, in a campaign that saw Hibs climb from the foot of the Scottish Premiership to finish in third place. Gray quickly identified Triantis as a key transfer priority as he looks to mount a challenge on multiple fronts next season.

Hibs will find out the identity of their first opponents in the Europa League next week, with Gray hoping for an extended run in UEFA competition - despite Aberdeen’s shock Scottish Cup win over Celtic robbing the Edinburgh side of guaranteed entry to the league stages of the Conference League. Sporting director Malky Mackay has been tasked with reinforcing the squad to cope with a potentially hectic schedule, should Hibs win a place on the Thursday-Sunday-Thursday rollercoaster that has traditionally caused Scottish clubs such trouble.

Black Cats spent £20 million on ONE signing after Premier League promotion

Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs has obviously affected the Triantis situation, with the Black Cats expected to take a ruthless approach as they look to bridge the gap between the EFL Championship and the world’s richest league. Spending £20 million to secure French midfielder Enzo Le Fee is considered a statement of intent, even if the planned sale of Jobe Bellingham to Dortmund will more than offset that outlay.

Sunderland boss Regis Les Bris is looking to build a core squad with the quality needed to compete at the higher level, while offloading players in and around the fringes of the first team group. But Sunderland aren’t about to discard an asset like Triantis without receiving significant compensation.

Seven-figure compensation package discussed

Negotiations remain focused on Hibs buying a player with two years remaining on his Sunderland contract. It is understood that the English club, while willing to negotiate on the up-front fee, are eager that the entire compensation package – including add-ons for games played and other performance targets hit, plus potential sell-on clauses – breaks the seven-figure barrier.

Hibs remain in talks with both Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett, now free agents after their Easter Road contracts expired, but are lining up potential replacements for both. They’ve recently been linked with Legia Warsaw striker Migouel Alfarela, with the Polish club valuing the French forward at over £1 million.

So far, Gray has signed Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath on a free transfer, the attacking midfielder agreeing terms on a pre-contract before the end of last season, and Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger.