Sunderland dealings, Bushiri decision and a thousand other factors make summer window a moveable feast

It shouldn’t be as busy as last summer, when Hibs made just the even dozen signings in a frantic transfer window. The plan for this year, as David Gray prepares for his second season in management, is to add quality over quantity, with a focus on players capable of elevating the group and bringing something different to the squad.

Expecting the coming weeks and months to be entirely orderly and ordered would, however, be a rookie error. In a business with so many moving parts, getting business done can feel like trying to nail jelly to a wall. With a nail made of frozen yoghurt and an ice cream hammer.

The same rules apply to fans trying to follow every twist and turn in the market. A no at 10 am on a Friday can be a maybe by lunchtime, a yes later that evening … before it all falls apart in the wee small hours of the following morning. Only for the whole deal to be resurrected when some oligarch owner of a club you’ve never heard of is forced into a fire sale, creating a domino effect that involves Malky Mackay’s phone ringing with a new and interesting possibility.

All that said, of course, we can be certain on some elements of Hibernian’s priorities in not one but two transfer windows (blame the FIFA Club World Cup for the unnecessary confusion) running from June 1 – 10 and then June 16 – September 1. You don’t need eyes on the wall-mounted depth chart behind Gray’s desk at East Mains to know where Hibs are in most need.

Based on conversations and insight gained over hours spent in and around Hibernian Training Centre, what do you need to know, for starters? Let’s take a look.

The return of the king?

There are reasons why Ryan Porteous returning to Hibs refuses to go away, as a story. Starting with the fact that so many Hibs fans desperately want it to happen.

No-one at the club has been willing to kill the idea stone dead. That’s not just a case of Hibs being unwilling to pour cold water on their supporters’ hopes and dreams.

The guy is a Scotland international defender. Sure, he wasn’t getting game time at Watford, which is why he went to Preston on loan in January. But he’s definitely a quality footballer.

Taking all emotion out of it, Hibs were interested in a loan deal in January, but Porteous ended up at Preston. If they had a chance of getting the 26-year-old, who has two years on his contract with Watford remaining following his £450,000 move from Easter Road in January of 2023, they’d definitely be on the keen side of eager.

Sunderland star’s Easter Road love affair ... it’s complicated

Getting Nectar Triantis back in a Hibs jersey is THE priority this summer, given the 22-year-old Australian’s performances in central midfield in his second loan stint at Easter Road. But it’s not straightforward.

The established logic holds that Sunderland winning promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs was good for Hibs. Ready to throw themselves into the world’s richest league, the thinking goes, they won’t risk a raw talent – so would be wise just to farm him out for more experience.

That might be just a bit of wishful thinking, to be honest. He’ll be in demand. And will have options.

Hibs are exploring all options, including a permanent transfer. If it doesn’t pan out, well, the midfield isn’t exactly undermanned. But every manager would like just one more … especially if it’s the right one.

Adding firepower to international front pairing

A front pairing of new Scotland call-up Kieron Bowie and Socceroos star Martin Boyle, when both are fully fit and firing, will take some beating. There’s your dream partnership right there, without adding another body.

With Elie Youan’s fitness still an issue, Dwight Gayle retiring and Mykola Kuharevich back with parent club Swansea, however, Hibs will definitely be chasing a striker. Along with every other team in the planet, right?

There’s also the matter of who plays in behind the front two, assuming no change of formation. Josh Campbell is first choice at the moment, with Junior Hoilett yet to commit. Maybe another playmaker, then. You know how easy those are to find …

Keeping clean sheets and breaking strikers’ hearts

Jordan Smith established himself as the undisputed No. 1 almost from the moment when he replaced Josef Bursik between the sticks in November. He’ll start as first choice keeper.

But Bursik is returning to Belgium and Max Boruc has been released, leaving only young Freddie Owens – assuming he signs a new deal – to provide back-up to the experienced former Nottingham Forest goalie. Hibs need someone to provide competition.

Alex Paulsen, winner of not one but two individual A-League awards for Black Knight side Auckland FC, is the obvious answer. It’s a deal that makes too much sense not to happen, in many ways. Look at us, applying common sense to football …

Hold what you have in Bushiri and Hoilett

All of the above is contingent on what happens in continued contract talks with Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett. Sign both of those on for another season, at least, and the need to strengthen isn’t quite so pressing.

Hibs are building from a position of strength, having proven themselves the third best team in Scotland via the league table. But they’ll have to replace some departing contributors – and will definitely need more bodies to cope with European competition, depending on how far they go.

There are few certainties over how the window will end for gaffer Gray and sporting director Mackay. But at least we know they’re starting with a plan. And an understanding that, in this business, the impossible can move to possible and then probable with just a couple of phone calls.