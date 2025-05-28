Former Brighton and MK Dons defender has run full gamut of emotions in first year at Easter Road

Hibs stopper Warren O’Hora insists qualifying for European football – despite missing out on guaranteed league stage involvement – is exactly what he was aiming for when he made the move to Easter Road last summer. And the Irishman has described defensive partners Rocky Bushiri and Jack Iredale as “warriors” who played a major part in turning the season around.

Centre-half O’Hora was one of a dozen new signings in David Gray’s first summer transfer window, the one-time Brighton prospect and former MK Dons stalwart heading north to Edinburgh with ambitions to play at a higher level. He admits that, with Hibs sitting bottom of the table as recently as early December, Europe might have been the last thing on anyone’s mind.

But he always believed in the quality of the squad he’d joined. And, despite Aberdeen stealing the guaranteed Europa Conference League spot courtesy of their shock Scottish Cup win over Celtic, the 26-year-old will be eagerly following the draw for the Europa League second qualifying draw on June 18.

"Yeah, I think it's only human to look ahead and see what you can actually play for in the next season,” said O’Hora. “It's obviously part of a job where you want to play at the highest levels and play in these competitions.

“You want to test yourself and the club will be in a really good position if we're in that tournament. So for me personally, I'll be excited for it. That's why we've come to this club and that was one of the goals at the start of the season for us.

“Had you told us that a few months ago, we would have been probably a little bit too far away, but we put ourselves in a really good position. So to be in that type of place and the type of game at that magnitude is definitely something that professional footballers want to be involved in.”

Rocky Bushiri and Jack Iredale played key role in Hibernian recovery

Hibernian’s turnaround in fortunes came just after Bushiri and Iredale forced their way into a reshaped starting XI, with first-year gaffer Gray taking advantage of the opportunity shift from a back four to a back three. Both were honoured at the club’s annual awards ceremony earlier this month, with Iredale picking up Goal of the Year while Bushiri snared Players’ Player of the Year and Moment of the Year for his dramatic late equaliser in THAT 3-3 home draw with Aberdeen.

"Jack and Rocky have been obviously ever-present this season since Jack came in, and obviously Rocky when he came into the team,” said O’Hora. “They have been absolute warriors for us.

“Those two have got recognition. It's been really, really joyful to watch because they definitely deserve it.

"I'm with Jack every day. We're car-schooling together, so I see him every morning. He's the first face I see after I see my family. He's the first one in.

"Now, look, everybody can see from the outside in. Fans, media, players. I'm training with them every day. Those boys have been on it all season. They've worked hard to get where they are today.

“It's credit to both of them for the way they've performed this season. Everybody in that dressing room is very happy for them to get recognition.”