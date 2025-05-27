‘Never seen it so good’ claim on key quality behind spectacular turnaround

Hibernian boss David Gray insists he won’t risk upsetting the best squad chemistry he’s ever known as looks to add quality AND personality ahead of a second season at the helm. And the former Easter Road skipper, who insists he has no problem working with “high maintenance” players, says character references will be the final deciding factor on every recruitment decision made during the summer window.

Even if the free agents currently exploring their options decide to commit to Hibs for next season, Gray knows he will have to strengthen his playing pool heading into the new campaign. Work has already begun on identifying top targets.

But the former Scottish Cup winner believes the guys who turned his team’s fortunes around in season 2024-25, climbing from the foot of the table to secure third place in the Scottish Premiership as they put together a record-equalling 17-game unbeaten run in the league, have demonstrated the value of unshakeable team spirit. There’s no way he wants to undermine that with new arrivals who don’t buy into the all-for-one ethos forged in the white heat of that horrific early-season crisis.

“Character references are huge,” declared Gray. “They're vital, especially when you think about how good this group is.

“You need to be very, very careful and selective about what you do and the business you bring in to make sure you don't damage that. One hundred per cent, the culture and everything else that comes with it.

“I know I've spoken a lot about the characters and the type of people. Sometimes it's about trying to keep the group together as much as you can and the value of what you've currently got in your building.

“A prime example of that is the senior players that have come in, Junior Hoilett, Dwight Gayle, boys like that that come in and really set standards at the stage of their career. And then you've got the ones that have been here for a longer period of time, the likes of Joe Newell and Chris Cadden, which is important.

Early season adversity built team spirit as Hibs climbed Scottish Premiership table

“I know Joe was the season before. But tying these boys down and them investing in the club because they fully understand what it takes to play here, and the pressures of that, was important. Because of how good they are with keeping the group together.

“And I also think that this group especially, you talk about the spirit and how good it is. That's down to the hard work of all the players sticking together during the adversity at the start.

“But also the staff as well in the building, the atmosphere that's created here. I have a very low maintenance staff that are all pulling in the same direction and that's what you need to be.

“Because you certainly have players that are high maintenance at times, of course. They're the most important people at the club, the players, so you need to be making sure you're trying to improve them all the time.

“Keeping them focused, making sure that everyone is going in the same direction. And that's why I put a lot of the success down to the season being that togetherness and the spirit in the dressing room.”

Insisting that he won’t make decisions on players until he spends time talking to them and gauging their attitude, Gray said: “Yeah, I think it's one of the key bits, it's always probably the final bit. Clearly you'll identify someone based on their ability or the level they're playing at or their numbers and the data and everything that goes with that.

“But that is one of the key bits when you get right towards the very end. You can always get pretty close by finding out who's worked with someone before, how they are as a boy and their personality and character.

“I think a good example of that was the January transfer window for us, in a position where people would be looking at who we sign. As soon as the window opens everyone thinks: ‘Who's coming in?’ The fans want to know, who's coming in. But actually the key for us was keeping the group together, and we only really added Alasana Manneh in the window.”

Rocky Bushiri and Nicky Cadden examples of players taking chance

When it came time for end of season awards at Easter Road, it was notable that two of the winners – Rocky Bushiri and Nicky Cadden – were players who had to wait to break into the team during those early months. As Hibs scuffled along at the wrong end of the top flight, winning just one of their first 14 games, it would have been easy for unused subs to switch off.

But Gray has placed enormous emphasis on generating a common purpose right across the squad, making even those on the fringes feel like part of the whole mission, the young head coach admitting: “I think that's something that keeps coming out when you hear it, even when the boys were speaking. Listening to their interviews, everyone is speaking about the group.

“And I know they're individual accolades (the awards). But it's very much a reflection on all the players.

“Rocky having to be patient to take his opportunity and taking it. That comes from him having to then play at a level of consistency, knowing that the strength and depth is behind him, you need to stay on your toes all the time.

“Jordan Obita had a fantastic run at the start of the season, found himself suspended, Nicky Cadden gets his opportunity and then he has to be really patient, then Jordan gets back in - it's exactly what you want. These are all the headaches you really want as a manager because it's all positive.

“But the biggest thing and the one thing I keep saying to the players is they're all impacting the game when they're coming on, the subs as well. I say it all the time, the team that starts is never the team that finishes

“Everyone’s frustrated when they don't play - but I've never seen it as good, when all the subs are really contributing and pulling together. You see positive moments in the season, celebrations and the players who haven't maybe played sometimes you expect them to be a little bit down, but I've not seen that at all.

“I’ll never forget one of the moments at Tynecastle when I've seen Nathan Moriah-Welsh looking as if he had played every minute of the game and scored the winner in the game, the way he was celebrating with the players because it meant so much to him as well. And that's something that I'm very fortunate to have at the club, that they're all desperate to be successful for each other.”