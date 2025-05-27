Socceroos forward banged in 20 goals to earn himself another year at Easter Road

Hibs assist king Nicky Cadden has spoken about the electric dressing room reaction to livewire leader Martin Boyle having his contract extended for another year. And he’s revealed the most important quality Boyle brings to the squad.

Boyle has just finished his best-ever season as a goal scorer for Hibs, finding the net 20 times in a campaign disrupted by not one but two injury issues, as he fought to overcome a serious hand/wrist issue and then a bone graft on his hip. Deputising for sidelined club captain Joe Newell, the stand-in skipper has been praised by first-year manager David Gray for bringing a different sort of leadership to the group.

But the extension clause in his contract, keeping him at Easter Road for one more season, wasn’t triggered by Hibs until just before the final game of the season – AFTER third place in the Scottish Premiership had been secured. The 32-year-old, who had spoken about his long-term goal of playing in the A-League, believes continuing to excel for Hibs gives him the best chance of being part of the Socceroos squad at next summer’s World Cup.

Nicky Cadden topped assist charts in first year with Hibernian

And summer signing Cadden, an absolute stand-out in his first year as a Hibee as he’s topped the assist charts and chipped in with five goals, revealed: “We’re all absolutely buzzing about him staying for another year, honestly. As you know, he’s a bit of a character!

“It’s so important to have someone like Martin in the changing room. He helps the team in so many ways.

“I’ve actually become really close to him since joining the club. He’s one of my close mates now, someone who went out of his way to welcome me. I’d obviously heard a lot about him.

“Has he surprised me in any way? Aye, he's surprised me in many ways … but I cannae say much!

“But no, he's honestly like, he has you laughing every day. Every day he just has you laughing, he has you in stitches.

“That's the type of characters you want around the place. Even if we get beat on a Saturday, he's in on a Monday and he's making everybody laugh.

“He's definitely special as a character and a leader. And as you can see he's a good player as well.”

Front man still chasing century of goals

Cadden set up Boyle for the first of his team’s goals in the season finale for Hibs, a 2-2 home draw at Easter Road. That was Boyle’s 99th goal for Hibs – and Cadden was convinced the livewire forward was going to sign off on the campaign, which saw Gray’s men climb from the foot of the table to European qualification thanks to a 17-game unbeaten run in the league, by bagging his century.

“As soon as I put that ball in for Boyler, I knew he was scoring,” said Cadden. “Especially after signing the new deal!

“I just wish he’d got his hundredth against Rangers, too. He had one bad touch when he got in; that could have been it for him.

“But it gives him a chance to do it next year. And hopefully I’m the one crossing it in for him.

“You know, if you’re a wide player, that just putting the ball in there gives him a chance. I mean, he doesn’t score many with his head … but I’m glad he got on the end of that one.”