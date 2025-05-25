Here are the teams who are currently projected to be possible Hibs opponents in Europa League qualifying.

Hibs will need to take the long way around if they are to reach a money-spinning league phase after Saturday’s Hampden shock.

A third place finish in the Premiership looked set to bring a Europa League play-off spot for the Easter Road side, which even if they lost, would still see them parachuted into the league phase of the Conference League. That would inject millions into the coffers but it would only be nailed on if Celtic beat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

This was the expected outcome at the national stadium but Aberdeen pulled off a shock to stun the Treble chasing Hoops, winning on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. It means they now take the play-off spot and it has ramifications for Hibs, who now must enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round, where they will also be unseeded. Football Rankings have projected the teams who Hibs could face at that stage, with some teams already locked in as possible opponents. This is still subject to some change - with Young Boys now the Swiss representative - but it gives an idea of the type of opponent they are likely to face.

Possible Hibs opponents in Europa League qualifying

Seeded

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Braga (CONFIRMED, Portugal)

Midtyjlland (Denmark)

Legia Warsaw (Poland)

Anderlecht (CONFIRMED, Belgium)

Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova)

Young Boys (CONFIRMED, Switzerland)

Unseeded

CFR Cluj (Romania)

Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel)

Celje (Slovakia)

Utrecht (Netherlands)

Banik Ostrava (Czech Republic)

Samsunspor (Turkey)

Hibs (Scotland)

Aris Limassol (Cyprus)

Hibs path to league phase football in Europa League or Conference League

The club now know the path they must walk to reach the lucrative league phase. If it’s to be the Europa League, they must go through three qualifiers that will increase in difficulty for every round they go. In terms of the Conference League, progress through two qualification hurdles in the tournament above will get them into the play-off, which has a parachute into the third tier as a consolation prize. Outside that, if Hibs lost their second qualifying round match, they’d drop into the Conference League’s third, and need to win that plus a play-off to make the league phase. Get to the Europa League’s third qualifying round and lose, then a Conference League play-off would need negotiated.

It will now mean an earlier start to the season for Hibs, with the second round qualifiers beginning on July 24th. In terms of who is nailed on to be on the other side of the draw from Hibs, Braga have been European regulars of late and were in the Europa League’s new format this season, and the Champions League group stage a year before that. Anderlecht made it to the Conference’s quarter finals in 2023 while Young Boys have been a Champions League team in the last couple of tournaments. The other projected sides still await their league campaigns concluding or are the expected winners of the first qualifying round ties taking place prior to Hibs’ entry.