Celtic v Aberdeen Hampden showdown decides destination of £5 million Conference League windfall

Hibs will enter European football earlier than expected as a result of Aberdeen’s shock Treble-trashing win over Celtic in today’s Scottish Cup final.

And, despite proving their status as the third best team in Scotland by dint of their Scottish Premiership league position, David Gray’s men will have to earn themselves a crack at an extended run in Europe - while the Dons are guaranteed UEFA games until January 2026.

At stake today was a place in the Europa League play-offs in late August, with a consolation prize of direct entry to the league phase of the Europa Conference League for lucky losers at that stage. Jimmy Thelin’s Dons are now just one two-league tie from guaranteeing EIGHT Europa League games, while they’re certain to scoop the £5 million prize that goes with getting into the Conference League proper.

What Scottish Cup does for Hibs in Europe

Gray’s team, despite claiming the Best of the Rest crown behind Scotland’s big two by tying up third place with a game to spare, a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for a team lying bottom of the table as recently as early December, will have to do things the hard way. Starting by entry in the Europa League second qualifying round in late July.

Key Euro dates for Hibs Europa League 2nd qualifying round draw Jun 18 Europa League/Europa Conference League 3rd qualifying round draw July 21 Europa League 2nd qualifying round first leg July 24 Europa League 2nd qualifying round second leg July 31 Europa League/Conference League 3rd qualifying round Aug 7 & 14

They’ll have to get through two rounds of qualifying just to reach the play-offs and secure entry to the league stages of the Conference League. Gray believes his team can still take a shot at making into the lucrative league stages, where the reward just for qualification is over £3 million - BEFORE a point is won or ticket sold.

The Hibs boss said: “At the start of the season, the objective for the players when they sign for this football club is can you go and play in Europe? I've been very fortunate to do that as a player.

“Coaching in it as well, they're special nights, they're special things. It's not something that comes around in your career all the time. Players that play down south can have fantastic careers but might never get the opportunity to go and play in Europe.

“They are special nights, the games you could get in the new format as well. You could get some wonderful draws.”