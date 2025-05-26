Premier League veteran backs Scotland hopeful Bowie

Veteran striker Dwight Gayle has revealed how Hibs players were virtually ‘begging’ the club not to sack David Gray before he’d even reached halfway in his first season as a manager. And the former Premier League star says new Scotland call-up Kieron Bowie has everything needed to become an elite centre forward.

Gayle retired from playing after the final game of the season, the former Newcastle and Crystal Palace favourite bowing out with a feeling of satisfaction after helping Hibs finish third in the Scottish Premiership. That distinction looked anything but likely as Gray, appointed last summer after standing in as interim boss following the sacking of Nick Montgomery, came under intense pressure during the opening months of the season.

Famous Five record equalled as striker bagged Edinburgh derby winner

With just one win in their opening 14 league games, Hibs scuffled along at the wrong end of the table – and were put back on the bottom as recently as early December. But the first-year head coach turned things around in spectacular fashion, his team putting together a 17-game unbeaten run in the league, equalling a club record from way back in 1948, when the Famous Five were building their reputations as all-time greats.

Gray has repeatedly said that he never once felt he’d lost the support of his players, regardless of how bleak things became. And senior leadership figures at Easter Road have also testified that the visible and vocal support Gray received from the squad was a factor in deciding to stand by their former club captain.

Gayle, a free agent signing who made the most of one final year as a frontline player, revealed just how desperately players wanted to keep Gray in situ, declaring: “Yeah, definitely, the club is in good hands with the gaffer here. You can see the trust that the boys have in him, even from when things weren't going well.

“The boys were so emotional and almost begging the club not to part ways with him. Because the boys knew it was their fault - and it was only a matter of time before we were able to turn it around.

“The coaches have obviously thanked us for what we've been able to achieve and helped towards it, but at the same time it ultimately comes from him. So I think going into next year, like I said before, he's got the core players that are going to be able to relay messages to all the new players. And I think he'll be able to start the season well - and hopefully have a good season again.”

Ex-Crystal Palace man owes Hibs skipper Boyle an apology for POTY snub

Gayle, whose six goals included a memorable Edinburgh derby winner at Tynecastle, is confident that Hibs will cope without his contribution up front next season. In aspiring Scotland No. 9 Bowie and established Socceroos star Martin Boyle, he sees firepower enough to make any defence uneasy.

Speaking about Bowie, still just 22, Gayle said: “He's got all the attributes that you'd want as a striker. He gives the team that pivotal point to look for.

“Like I say, he's learning things and it's important that he starts to develop other parts of his game, maybe out of possession. But you can all see what he brings to the table when it gets to 60 minutes, and he comes on. It's like a breath of fresh air for him to come on for us and he's so powerful.”

The 35-year-old, moving into player agency, has been blown away by the work of stand-in skipper Boyle over the course of the season, revealing: “Yes, I almost felt a bit guilty. We obviously had the Players' Award the other week and I voted Nectar Triantis.

“I felt a bit guilty coming away from it because Boyle has given the team so much and he's been ever consistent with his goal-scoring - and he's such an outlet for us when we're counter-attacking.

“His pace has been unbelievable, and he's been so good finishing and he's been playing every single game. So I apologise, Martin, for not voting for you!”