Pre-season and Europa League qualifiers on schedule as skipper recovers from second op of season

Hibs hope to have crocked club captain Joe Newell fit to play at least some part in the first team’s pre-season programme. And the frustrated skipper could be ready to fight for a place in his club’s first competitive match of the season – a crucial European qualifier in late July.

Newell has gone under the knife twice this season, as a recurring groin/hernia problem continued to hamper his mobility. The central midfielder bravely battled his way through the first half of the season, playing a key role in the screeching U-turn that saw Hibs drag themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table in dramatic fashion.

But he hasn’t played a minute for David Gray since limping out of the 1-0 home win over Kilmarnock at half-time back on December 29. Having already undergone a double hernia operation earlier in the campaign, the Englishman was named on the bench for Hibernian’s spectacular 2-1 home win over reigning champions Celtic in March – but felt an issue in the warm-up that made it impossible for him to take part in the contest.

The 32-year-old was forced to get a second operation last month, instantly ruling him out of action for the rest of the season as Hibs tied up third place in the Scottish Premiership with a game to spare. But the latest post-surgery bulletins have been promising.

Rehab programme for club captain who played through pain barrier

Gray and the medical staff are determined not to rush the return of a player who, even while carrying the injury, was crucial to how the manager wanted his team to play. They’re closely monitoring his rehab programme to reduce the risk of picking up another injury as the body continues to heal.

Newell is expected to play at least some part in pre-season training, including an overseas training camp. With Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win over Celtic pitching Hibs into European action a month earlier than usual, he’s not guaranteed to be fully match fit for the first Europa League qualifier on July 24 – but has set the first competitive fixtures as a tentative target for his return in green-and-white.

Joe Newell season 2024/25 Starts 20 Last game Hibs 1 Kilmarnock 0, Dec 20

Gray, who handed Newell the captain’s armband as one of his first acts as manager last summer, has been disappointed to be without the player’s influence on the field in 2025. But he praised the skipper for still being a forceful presence during the chase for European places, pointing out: “You’re not seeing him on the pitch but the influence he has in the dressing room every single day is huge. He's in every single meeting: post-match, pre-match, set-piece meetings - he's involved all the time, and he's got so much respect for the rest of the boys in the dressing room.

“It's a really hard position to be in when people are playing well around you and there's success around the club and a feel-good factor and you're not directly contributing on the pitch. He's certainly contributing off it and I know he'll continue to do it, which is a testament to him, because he's such a good professional.”