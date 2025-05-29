Retained list delivers insight on early summer transfer market activity

Hibs have NOT given up hope on persuading two of last season’s stand-out performers to return for another Easter Road adventure next year. Talks with both Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett remain very much alive, as David Gray begins to rebuild his squad for next season.

The official update from Hibs comes as the club reveals its retained list, with sporting director Malky Mackay clearing out a number of fringe players to make way for more new arrivals ahead of Gray’s second season as manager. With European qualifiers looming and ambitions to match this year’s third place finish in the Scottish Premiership very much on the agenda, Gray is looking to add quality to the group.

Bushiri, who picked up Players’ Player of the Year and Moment of the Year honours at the club’s end of season awards dinner, was one of the most spectacular stars in a Hibs jersey over the course of a crazy campaign – despite having to wait for his chance to break into the team. From his dramatic late equaliser in November’s 3-3 home draw with Aberdeen, identified by everyone as the turning point in a season of extremes, to providing leadership at the heart of a back three as Hibs put together a 17-game unbeaten run in the league, the Belgian-born Democratic Republic of Congo centre-half hit the best form of his career as his Hibs contract entered its closing months.

Free agent signing Hoilett, meanwhile, brought class and guile to the Hibs attack. The veteran Canadian international is also out of contract in a matter of days and is weighing up his best options with one eye on next year’s World Cup – which includes Canada playing games just minutes from his home town in Ontario.

In the official statement released this morning, Hibs said: “The club remains in contract discussions with both Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett, with their deals expiring this summer.”

Sunderland loanee returns to parent club - but Easter Road return not ruled out

It was confirmed, meanwhile, that Max Boruc and Nohan Kenneh will be free agents by the end of the month, while Dwight Gayle has already announced his retirement from football, the former Newcastle striker signing off with six goals and four assists in a fitting farewell season as Hibs climbed from the foot of the table to clinch European qualification.

Back-up goalkeeper Boruc, now 22, made only three appearances for the first team in two years. Hibs remain in the market for an experienced goalie to provide competition for Jordan Smith, but are also in talks with extending young keeper Freddie Owens’ current deal.

Kenneh, who spent the second half of last season on loan to Ross County as the Staggies dropped out of the top flight in a play-off loss to Livingston, departs after 19 appearances in three years. Four Academy players are also heading for the exit, as Reuben McAllister, Murray Aiken, Kyle McClelland and Malik Zaid all see their contracts end.

Hibs will also bid farewell to a quartet of loanees, as Nectar Triantis officially returns to Premier League-bound Sunderland, Mykola Kuharevich rejoins Swansea City, Hyeokkyu Kwon goes back to Celtic and Josef Bursik becomes a Brugge player again. Mackay and Gray remain keen on negotiating some sort of a return for Australian midfielder Triantis – but the ball is now in Sunderland’s court.