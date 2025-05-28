Potential No. 1 part of Auckland team who fell just short in A-League title shot

Top Hibs transfer target – and potential No. 1 – Alex Paulsen picked up TWO major awards after his team’s breakout season ended with a painful near miss in their bid to claim a shock title triumph. And the Bournemouth goalkeeper, currently on loan at Auckland, wasn’t the only winner as the Black Knight’s newest club were singled out for end-of-season honours Down Under.

After sealing a move to Bournemouth last summer, Kiwi keeper Paulsen was immediately loaned out to the latest sporting acquisition by billionaire Cherries owner Bill Foley. New Zealand-based Auckland FC have just called time on their debut campaign in Australia’s multi-national top flight with an agonising – and controversial - defeat to Melbourne Victory in the play-off semi-finals.

Paulsen is definitely of interest to David Gray, who needs to bring in at least one goalkeeper during the close season transfer window. The Black Knights, who hold a minority stake in Hibs, are eager to demonstrate the value of player movement within their stable. And the 22-year-old is seen as a player who ticks all the boxes.

He’s just been named the A-League’s Goalkeeper of the Year AND picked up Save of the Year for a stunning stop against Victory’s Nikos Vergos. Auckland boss Steve Corica was named Coach of the Year at the Dolan Warren awards.

Watch video of Alex Paulsen as Auckland FC No. 1 rewarded for starring performances

Hibs gaffer Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay will retain final say on any incomings this summer, with chairman Ian Gordon and his family – majority shareholders at Easter Road – calling all the shots on major decisions despite Foley’s £6 million buy-in. But the relationship between the Black Knights and Hibs has been strengthened in recent months, with the appointment of former Bournemouth analysis guru to a head of recruitment role at East Mains opening up more possibilities for co-operation.

Former England goalie replaced by Nottingham Forest veteran

With former England Under-21 goalkeeper Josef Bursik returning to Brugge after an unsuccessful loan spell and young prospect Max Boruc unlikely to remain on the books as his contract expires, Hibs currently have only Jordan Smith competing for a start between the sticks. The veteran back-up has added reliability to the team since stepping into relieve a struggling Bursik back in November, with Smith more than playing his part in a 17-game unbeaten league run that helped Hibs climb from the relegation zone to finish third in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Nottingham Forest keeper Smith has just signed a new long-term deal keeping him at Hibs until 2028. But the club are looking for someone to provide genuine competition for the 30-year-old.

Paulsen was actually named by Black Knight president Tim Bezbatchenko as a likely target just a few weeks ago, the Hibs director telling The Athletic FC podcast: “Hibs could be a good location for him.

“We look at the Bournemouth players who may benefit from going out on loan to a good environment. Players want to move up whether within the Black Knight group our elsewhere.

“Alex Paulsen is a good example. It may make sense to move him within the group this summer. There's constant communication; there's weekly meetings about these things between out club’s sporting directors.”