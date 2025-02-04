The boyhood Hibs man has opened up about his time at club after his former side played a part in his deadline day move.

Ryan Porteous has recounted his Hibs gratitude after linking up with one of the club’s former managers on transfer deadline day.

The Scotland international has moved on to Preston North End on a loan deal from Watford until the end of this season. Porteous came through the Hibs academy and became a fan favourite before leaving for the Hornets in January 2023, where he has been a regular since the switch.

Paul Heckingbottom is in charge at Deepdale and the former Hibs boss has managed to convince Porteous that Preston is a place for him. Now with the deal done, speaking with the Championship side’s in-house media team, the defender has reflected on time at Hibs and how his move on deadline day came about.

He said: “Obviously that was a boyhood dream and goal of mine, was to represent Hibs and play for Hibs. I was privileged to do it for a good few years, racking up a good amount of games, playing in some big games as well. When there was a chance to move down the road, that's kind of what my ambition was and my goal. I've jumped at it, but all roads lead to somewhere and it's led to here, so I'm looking forward to it.

“There's probably not as much research required from both parties, to be honest, because we know what to expect. I've worked with him before and I was actually injured the last time I was, so I'm looking forward to getting back out there. When we were at Hibs, it was a pretty brief spell that I got to play under him, cut down to injury back then.

“It brought a good bit of success to the football club and hopefully we can do that again. The conversations were pretty brief, but I spoke to him. I spoke to Liam Lindsay as well, and they spoke very highly of the club and highly recommended it. It all happened pretty quickly but efficiently. I'm looking forward to it.

“I think at the age I am now, I need a consistent run of games and a healthy environment. I feel that Preston can provide that right now. That's obviously my short-term to long-term goals here because it's only a three-month loan, but hopefully I can perform consistently well and bring success to the football club as well.

“It's not like I've come here because I've not been playing games regularly. Certain things happen in football and that's just the way it is. So, I've come here, I think, having played a lot of games this season already and I'm ready to go.”

Watford Head Coach Tom Cleverley said of the move: “I spoke to Ryan last week and explained he might not play anything like as much as he expects. I’ve got great respect for him as a player and a character - but, listening to what he wanted, I didn't think I would be giving him the game time to match his ambitions.”