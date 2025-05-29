Training ground revamp and Easter Road upgrade discussed at summit

Hibs owner Ian Gordon and a number of high-ranking club employees laid out their hopes and ambitions for the club at a recent meeting with fans. And the chairman addressed a number of important issues – including plans to land a better class of player through the club’s tie-in with billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s Black Knight group.

Hibernian Supporters Panel members also heard news on the need to upgrade Easter Road to meet UEFA criteria for their impending European campaign, last year’s huge financial losses – and the need to start winning cups on a more regular basis to fulfil the vision of late chairman Ron Gordon.

The minutes of the meeting, attended by Ian Gordon, communications director Adam Tomlinson, supporter liaison officer Kieran Power and Steve Hazlett, venue and operations manager, include updates on the redevelopment of Hibernian Training Centre. There were also discussions about tifo displays and the dangers of pyros.

The official report of the meeting referenced the most recent recorded losses of £7.2 million, noting that the figures “didn’t make for great reading and there’s no hiding away from that.” But it was pointed out that Hibs continued to make £1 million from player trading, while season ticket records have been broken – with more growth expected.

Interestingly, fans were also told: “We believe that the strategy with Black Knights can get us to a different level and type of players required can allow us to really build in this area of player trading. On Black Knights, the last 10 months has been positive but especially since Tim (Bezbatchenko) came in; it improves every day and we’re in a really good spot as we have shared ambitions and end goals.”

Fans heard that “a club like Hibs need to be winning cups on a more regular basis …” and that “qualifying for Euro group stages was Ron’s ultimate goal.” Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup victory ripped that guaranteed league stage football from Hibernian’s hands on the last day of the domestic season, meaning David Gray’s men will have to get through at least two qualifying rounds before securing a prize worth upwards of £5 million.

UEFA regulations on Europa League and Conference League group stages addressed

Supporters were also told that, while Easter Road’s current UEFA Category 3 status would NOT be enough to host Europa League or Conference League group games, work was underway to upgrade behind-the-scenes parts of the stadium to meet Category 4 criteria. All will be completed before their Europa League second qualifying round tie in July.

Should Hibs reach the league stage of UEFA competition, meanwhile, the club will consider selling tickets in match bundles – possibly including Hibernian Women’s Champions League campaign and the league-winning under-18s, who will enter the UEFA Youth League as an under-19s group.

Chairman and majority shareholder Gordon also provided an update on the prosed redevelopment of HTC. Armed with architect drawings, he revealed there will be two new hybrid pitches AND a full-sized indoor synthetic pitch to UEFA Championship Standard, including seating for fans. Work is expected to begin in early 2026.

There will also be two new satellite academy facilities open, with Hamilton selected as the first site as Hibs look to spread their recruitment potential. The second venue will be to the west of Edinburgh.