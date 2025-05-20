Bill Foley meeting provides clarity as Black Knights get to grips with SPFL demands

Nectar Triantis has been hailed as the player who added muscle to the “soft underbelly” that left Hibs exposed to the counter-attack. And Easter Road sporting director Malky Mackay, who said the lack of defensive nous in central midfield was something he’d identified back when he was Ross County manager, has delivered an update on the club’s chances of landing the Sunderland loanee for next season.

Mackay, just over a year on from his appointment, revealed that he and club owner Ian Gordon had travelled south to meet with minority shareholder Bill Foley last week. The billionaire Bournemouth owner remains eager to help Hibs, especially in the transfer market, via his Black Knight group of clubs.

Former Cardiff City and Watford manager Mackay, who has provided a useful sounding board for David Gray in the manager’s first year as head coach, believes key figures within the Black Knight group have developed a better understanding of what it takes for players to compete in the Scottish Premiership over the last six months. With former Bournemouth performance analysis guru Garvan Stewart in as head of recruitment at Hibs, and Black Knight president Tim Bezbatchenko on the board, opportunities for player movement within the group have been discussed at the highest level.

But Mackay, speaking on the Scottish Football Social Club on Premier Sports, knows that Hibs fans are rightly fixated on the prospect of Triantis returning for a third spell in Edinburgh. Having signed on for a second loan stint in the summer, the new Socceroos call-up has been a stand-out in central midfield, earning himself a place on the short list for the Scottish Football Writers Player of the Year award.

Sunderland playing for Premier League spot against Sheffield United at Wembley

With parent club Sunderland playing for a place in the Premier League when they take on Sheffield United in Saturday’s play-off final at Wembley, there are a lot of moving parts involved, Mackay declaring: “We love him - but unfortunately he's not our player. So we'll certainly be talking in chat to him and Sunderland over the next period.

“We've talked to them, we've been talking to them, but ultimately that's not one that's within our control. He’s one of a group of people that we want to try and co-ordinate, we want to try and extend; to keep at the club and there's reasons why.

“You know, Nectar has done terrifically well at the football club. He came in as a centre-back for six months last season, and David looked at him near the end of the season and put him in midfield for a couple of games.

“We had a conversation over the summer about it, about maybe where Hibs' failings had been. Certainly as a Ross County manager, playing against them, I thought they were a really good football team.

“But maybe at times they had a soft underbelly. It was something that I felt, certainly on the counter-attack, we needed to make sure we solidified that area. And we felt in the summer, David and myself, that Nectar could be the guy who could come back and actually hold down that central midfield position as somebody who can break up play and still be able to pass the ball.

“He's had a terrific season, he's been called up for two countries now, I believe. He's been called up for Greece and Australia.

“He's a Sunderland player and that at the end of the day is what he is. He has attracted a lot of attention; he's up for Player of the Year.”

Pressed on whether Hibs would be looking to sign Triantis on another loan or pay a transfer fee to land the 22-year-old on a more permanent footing, Mackay said: “We would do both. We've got our owners and our minority owners as one at the moment.

“Myself and Ian Gordon were down seeing Bill Foley last week and the Black Knights group and we had a terrific three or four hours with them. Just in terms of what happened during the season, where it all went, the good and the bad and the ugly. But also then what going forward was going to look like and they're very much aligned.

“We would love to try and get him back in one shape or another. As I said, we're going into a European campaign and we're already in the qualifiers, but if certain things happen at the weekend in terms of the cup final, there's a possibility that we then go into a group stage no matter what. I think that can change things up again as well.”

Europa Conference League guaranteed might sway top targets

A Celtic win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday would see Hibs guaranteed, at the very least, group stage Europa Conference League football. Asked whether that would impact on the budget available to sign players, Mackay pointed out a bonus worth more than pounds and pence, saying: “Yeah, and it also can attract players to decide: ‘Right, I'm guaranteed eight to ten games in Europe right up to Christmas.’ Other than the very top seven or eight in the Premier League in England, where else are you getting that?

“So that's one that we'll look to rammed down their throat. If there's any potential player that might come to the club might be trying to twist their arm.”

Insisting the aim is to improve the club’s strike rate in the transfer market from three out of 10 to 7 out of 10, Mackay provided more insight on conversations with senior figures in the Black Knight group, explaining: “We've got to try and make sure that what comes in can hit the ground running and play in the Scottish Premiership. This is a difficult league. You've got to be tough. You've got to be aggressive.

“You've got to make sure that you can handle this league and that's something that you explain. And it's something that we've had real good conversations over the last year.

Bournemouth sporting director blown away by Edinburgh derby

“Tim Bezbatchenko is the president of the Black Knights. He's Bill Foley's man. Ex-MLS soccer guy who's been massively successful at Toronto and at Columbus. And we speak every day maybe.

“And as I say, a few of the Black Knights guys have been up. Tiago Pinto, the sporting director of Bournemouth, who was at Roma and Benfica.

“He came up to the Hearts game, so he couldn't have come to a better game. And then came out for a few drinks afterwards, which was even more eye-opening for him.

“But actually then realised, wow, until he came up, actually realising the size of the club and the aggressive nature of the fan base in Scotland. The real personality of it and the fact that there's so much at stake in every game.

“So I think that recognition of what Scottish football is, was something that has gradually got there. And it's like anything; communication is the biggest thing in the world. You communicate generally on a regular basis.

“Things become clearer, and everybody knows where you're going. So it's been a really good last six months, to be honest with you.”