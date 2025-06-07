Hibs’ head coach has been in the post for a year - so how do fans reflect on the tenure so far?

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gray has been in charge of Hibs for a year and his stock is as high as ever around Easter Road.

The former right-back entered the dugout permanently on June 6th 2024 with his Leith legacy preserved as a 2016 Scottish Cup winner, but his first crack at management threatened to go awry in early parts of the 24/25 term. A remarkable turnaround ensued and Gray delivered a third place finish that has banked Europa League qualifiers at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a feat many would not have seen coming early on but what is fan opinion around Gray, and what the next steps should be in his second managerial season? We asked fans to send us their submissions and here’s the best of them, from transfer demands to healthy doses of humble pie.

Hibs backed all the way

It kicked off with: “I can honesty say I have backed him all the way I knew he would come good. Had the same feeling about Rocky, I also have faith in Jordan Smith and even if I am wrong so be it. At the end of the day, as soon as the fans started getting behind SDG it made a massive difference and the players responded to the change in the fans.”

Another said: “Consistent in his approach, win, lose or draw. Calm and focused on his job, but most importantly confident in his own ability. Whatever happens at Hibs, I’ve no doubt he will be in a coaching role somewhere for years to come. I’ve a feeling he will be successful wherever that may be.”

Easter Road scepticism cast aside

Some have been happy to be proven wrong: “It was a very bad start to last season and I feared the worst for the Hibees and I thought they needed to make a change in our management. I must say, I am eating humble pie now. D Gray has turned us around and got 3rd in league and European football. It will be very interesting to see what additions he brings in to the club to take us forward and hopefully we can improve next season and have a better start to the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One added: “As a fan who was against David Gray getting the job he certainly threw it back in my face. Despite a terrible start to the season as my words of disappointment got louder he continued to work hard and get his players believing in him. What a turn around and to him and his staff I have to doff my cap and eat humble pie. He shut me and a few others up and I can now only admire what he has done. One swallow doesn’t make a summer but he is the right man to take the club forward and I think we will be even stronger next season.”

A fan commented: “Like most fans I feared the worst for SDG, which would have been a bitter blow given his past heroics as a player. He dug in and helped by a board who stuck with him did an amazing turn around. Manager of the year performance imo.”

One simply said “ Was a doubter glad he proved me wrong.” while another added: “He took it on the chin in his early days during all the doubts about him being the so called cheap option. Never criticised players when he could have. Has got the players believing in themselves, Rocky, Iredale, Miller, Smith and more.”

Hibs transfer demand

A call to the board to back Gray was made: “David Gray is as steady as a rock, including when under pressure. His first managerial year was as testing as could be, yet he persevered and got his team , his staff and the fans on board to see it through. Going from bottom of the table to finishing third is a remarkable achievement, particularly since the best non-Old Firm teams can hope for is a third place finish, principally because of the financial clout of Celtic and Rangers. Hibs should now build on this, investing in talented players and making the most of their European football. The feeling that Easter Road was a fortress was apparent towards the end of last season. Hibs have a great fan base and their continuing avid support will be crucial as Hibs continue to develop into a force to be reckoned with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment was the theme of another punter: “SDG showed maturity far beyond his managerial experience in dealing with adversity and victory. Never threw players under the bus and he a big sample size early in the season if he wanted to. To sum up… rollercoaster. To take it up a gear it’s all about recruitment. The core of a very good squad is there. Get that right and with a bit of luck re injuries and cup draws then who knows.”