There was international disappointment for one Hibs star as some of his Easter Road team-mates moved closer to a place at the World Cup finals.

Hibs winger Junior Hoilett has been left out of the Canada squad for a major tournament this summer - as attentions turn to his future.

Hoilett’s name was absent from the 26-man squad that will represent Canada at the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer as they prepare to face Honduras, El Salvador and Curacao in the group stage of the competition. The Hibs star has earned 65 caps at senior level - although missed out on last summer’s Copa America with a hamstring injury and has made just two appearances for Jesse Marsch’s over the last year.

His omission will allow Hoilett to focus on his future at Easter Road as his current contract is now coming to a close. The veteran winger and defender Rocky Bushiri remain in talks over a possible new deal. Although news is awaited on Hoilett’s future, the winger has already signalled his desire to force his way into the Canada squad for next summer’s World Cup Finals as they co-host the tournament with the United States and Mexico.

Junior Hoilett on Canada future

Speaking in March, he told the Evening News: “Of course, that’s every footballer’s target, to play a World Cup for your country and represent your country, especially when it’s on home soil. It’s something not everybody has a chance to do, so it’s a massive target for me as well. That is something I’m keeping one eye on. Of course, it makes things better (being in Europe). Of course, that would be a bonus as well.

“Like I said, I haven’t played European football, so that would be a good achievement for me if it comes to it. Right now, I’m just focusing on getting to the end of the season. It’s amazing. It’s a monumental moment, special to finish third. From where we started off in the season, to turn it around and to reach our goal to clinch European football.

Hibs stars close on World Cup finals place

There was late drama for Hibs duo Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle as they moved to within touching distance of helping Australia reach a sixth consecutive World Cup finals.

Miller and Boyle were handed starts as the Socceroos aimed to claim a win against Japan that they knew would all but guarantee their place at next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Both players had left the pitch by the time Aziz Behich grabbed the only goal of the game in second-half injury-time to help his side claim a first win over Japan in 16 years and ensure the only thing standing in Australia’s way now would be a freak result against Saudi Arabia. Jack Iredale has also been in the Socceroos squad.

