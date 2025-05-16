Socceroos nod gives former Bolton defender belated crack at international arena

It’s been a stop-start journey to the brink of a World Cup call-up, to say the least. Including at least one unscheduled interruption to, erm, deal with a health situation at the side of the road.

So when David Gray passed Jack Iredale in the corridor at East Mains this morning, the Hibs boss could completely understand why the Aussie defender – who had just received news of his first Socceroos call-up – was so excited. At the age of 29, the Scots-born former Australia youth international has every chance of making it through Tony Popovic’s training camp to be involved in vital World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and Japan.

For a guy whose Deadline Day move to Edinburgh involved an extremely poorly timed bout of food poisoning, the news will feel like vindication. For the player, but also for the club who continue to provide such a stable platform for footballers with international aspirations.

Gray, asked if he’d been the one to break the news to Iredale, said: “No, I'm not too sure exactly how he found out. I think maybe they get an email or a text or whatever.

“I did see him pretty quickly after it; I just passed him in the corridor. He was pretty quick to come and tell me! I don't know if it was more shock or whatever, but he was just all excited, a wee kid in a candy store, which was brilliant.

“I'm delighted for him because he really deserves it based on his level of performance, his consistency and what he's done for this football club. He shows that calmness on the pitch which is something that we've really benefited from.”

Iredale joins fellow Hibs players Boyle, Miller and Triantis in Tony Popovic’s squad

With Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller already established members of Popovic’s core group, and Nectar Triantis having won his first senior international recognition when called up by the Socceroos last time out, the Iredale news underlines Hibernian’s value as a shop window. Heading into a World Cup year, that has to be a bonus when Gray is trying to sell the club to potential recruits.

“Yes, I think as I say, that's something that especially with the World Cup coming up next season, the players have demonstrated that if they're playing at a high level for Hibs and performing well, that's a level that's good enough to get into the manager's mind for the national teams, which is brilliant,” he said, adding: “I'm sure that will be the top of all the players' aspirations, to try and go and play at a World Cup. And it is a genuine opportunity for them; this is a club that can put you on that platform.

“Which is why we always talk about how big a club it is and the understanding of Scottish football and what that means. The level is very good and it's a real good product that we've got up here with a lot of good talented young players as well.

“We say it all the time, when we're trying to bring players to the club, for all the reasons why a player would join this football club, one of them is what they can do on the international stage. I think the Australian boys are an example of that, Rocky Bushiri as well. If players play well consistently at this level, and it is a very good level, and national team managers will take note.”

Illness and injury left defender battling to make summer transfer window switch

Iredale arrived at Hibs just before the summer window closed. The former Bolton defender, who had been a target for some time, was also nursing a calf strain that kept him out of the starting XI for months; his breakthrough into the line-up just happened to coincide with a dramatic upswing in fortunes.

Gray, recalling the details of getting the deal done, said: “Stressful? I think it was stressful for him because of the fact that it was Deadline Day. I think he was even ill on the way up the road.

“He had to pull the car over. I'm not going to tell you what he had to do but he had to pull the car over on his way up the road.

“He also had a bit of a calf issue as well when he first joined. So that would be the challenge. “He turned up and he was like: ‘By the way, I'm not feeling well, I need to go home …’ I think I said: “What do you mean? We've got ten minutes to get this signed, big man!

“But no, as I said, he's been someone that he had to wait and be patient for his opportunity especially at the start. He was obviously coming and joining the club with a bit of a niggle and a bit of an injury. But he certainly took his opportunity, and I'm delighted for him because he's a real good boy, a real good type and really infectious around the group as well which is positive.

“There are always shortlists and players that are on lists and potential players that might be available depending on what happens. And he was always someone that was shortlisted as someone who played in Scotland and then played at a very good level for Bolton.

“I've also seen him as a bit of a dual-position player, you know? He can play left back; he's played left back for Bolton. And I know he would be really comfortable left of the back three which is his ideal position.

“But he assures me he's good in the back four at left back! He’s one of those boys who will play absolutely anywhere for you and give you absolutely everything he's got.

“Which is another thing that was a big part of it; every single character reference that we got on Jack was spot on. That’s something I’ve been very consistent with this season, which is the type of people we're trying to bring to the football club - and he's certainly been a very good one.”