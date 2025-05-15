Bushiri and Boyle among stand-outs as team dragged themselves from relegation zone to Euro places

Vibes don’t count for anything in a hard-nosed business like football, where everything is measured and league tables make liars of us all, at times. So this isn’t about feelings or hunches. It’s just cold, hard fact.

Hibs have been the third best team in Scotland since mid-December. Every piece of data collected and collated over the past six months would back that up. And that’s before we even apply the eyeball test - still a valuable gauge of quality, if unhindered by emotion.

Objectively speaking, David Gray’s men more than deserve whatever prize falls their way – most likely an extended run in European football – on the strength of their performances during that period. And that should have Hibs fans excited, already, about next season.

What might this team achieve, after all, if they DON’T make the sort of catastrophic start that nearly scuppered Gray’s managerial career before it had even begun? How high might they climb if their current form continues for an entire campaign, from the very start of next season? It’s quite the thought.

For now, look out the party streamers and sun hats for Saturday’s visit of Rangers, a dead rubber that gives Hibs a chance to send a message (again) to one of only two teams in the land ranked above them. Take some time, if you can, to enjoy looking back on the story so far, picking out key turning points and contributors.

The secret to Hibernian’s success? Quality and unity

Even during the dark days of November, there were no whispers and moans emanating from East Mains. Zero in the way of back-channel murmurings about the new coaching staff’s methods or suitability for the job.

In a business like football, where players not in the team occasionally find themselves with too much time and too little interest in warming the bench, that’s quite remarkable. Generating togetherness is a key aspect of management; one that Gray nailed at his first attempt.

But Hibs, who had serious injury problems during that bleak beginning to the campaign, also got everyone – more or less – back fit and firing on all cylinders at just the right time, meaning Gray only needed to make one January signing, with Alasana Manneh coming in the door. All over the park, the Easter Road side have quality.

Consider, just as a snapshot, the squad for last night’s game in Paisley, just along the road from Scotland’s SECOND busiest airport. Thanks to reader Alan James for the correction on that one …

Junior Hoilett started, but Josh Campbell came on. Same goes for Lewis Miller and Warren O’Hora. Or Mykola Kuharevich and Kieron Bowie. See also Jordan Obita and Nicky Cadden. Martin Boyle and Dwight Gayle.

All over the park, Gray had options. And options on those options. That doesn’t happen by accident.

The tactical switch that changed everything

Everybody talks about Rocky Bushiri’s late, late equaliser against Aberdeen at Easter Road as the great ‘Sliding Doors’ moment for Hibs, of course. Given its importance, nobody is going to argue with that.

But the switch to a 3-4-1-2 is really what changed everything for the Hibees. Not an option for Gray until summer signing Jack Iredale got fully fit, it’s been absolutely crucial to dominating opponents.

Defensively, Bushiri looks so much more comfortable marshalling his troops at the heart of a back three. Quick enough to enable Gray to set a high defensive line, the Democratic Republic of Congo defender has never looked better in a Hibs shirt. Which, ironically, may lead to him leaving the club next week …

With Jack Iredale and Lewis Miller/Warren O’Hora either side, Hibs have certainly been tougher to break down. And better going forward, with the left and right centre backs key players in the build-up.

Three wins and two emotional ovations a week apart

No Hibs fan is ever likely to forget the buzz of watching their team put together a 17-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership, equalling a club record set way back 1948, when the Famous Five were building their individual and collective reputations. There were highlights aplenty during that series, including wins at Ibrox, Pittodrie and Tynecastle.

But one week will always stand out. It began with a home win over Treble-chasing runaway champions Celtic and ended with a derby win at Easter Road. In between those super Saturdays, Hibs squeezed in a dramatic late triumph over Dundee United at Tannadice.

The home wins were significant enough, certainly, to merit genuinely emotional renditions of THE greatest anthem in football, Sunshine on Leith. Twice in a week? Aye, why not? Scenes that will live with anyone there for a long, long time.

Sunderland loanee and stand-in skipper Boyle among MVP candidates

We’ll get round to a fuller breakdown of individual players in this Hibs squad, in due course. It’s a long enough close season for such in-depth analysis.

For now, could you pick up your top three performers in green-and-white this season? Tough to narrow it down, isn’t it?

Maybe it helps to apply a term borrowed from North American sports by suggesting three contenders for Most Valuable Player. Not most talented, necessary. But the guys who have been absolutely vital to turning this season around.

It starts with Martin Boyle, the stand-in skipper who has deputised so brilliantly for injured club captain Joe Newell. Having overcome his own injury problems early in the season, Boyle has just clocked up his first 20-goal campaign as a Hibs player – and led from the front to stupendous effect.

Without him, Hibs would not be where they are today. Where will Boyle be next week? That’s another story.

Nectar Triantis must also get a mention for bringing a real element of control to the midfield. The Sunderland loanee been the perfect partner for Dylan Levitt. But, in all honestly, has looked equally at ease in any number of different combinations.

Beyond that stand-out pair, well, take your pick. Jordan Smith’s competence in goal was crucial. Two or three defenders would have strong shouts for MVP honours. And that’s before we even consider the contrasting contributions of guys like Nicky Cadden or, latterly, Jordan Obita.

It’s been a collective effort, then, illuminate by moments of individual brilliance. Football is quite fun sometimes, isn’t it?