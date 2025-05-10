Celtic Park toughest venue in Scotland - even for side with Ibrox, Tynecastle and Pittodrie wins under belt this season

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

None of this is down to dumb luck or a couple of crazy bounces. David Gray is absolutely clear on that point.

So let others complain about big decisions and lucky breaks. Should Hibs get over the line in the race to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, they’ll deserve every plaudit, prize and European reward that comes their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even after we lost at Aberdeen, I could remind the players that was the first defeat in that year and the first defeat in 18 games,” said Gray, the first-year head coach adding: “That doesn't happen by accident.

“That doesn't happen by fluke. It doesn't happen because you just get the rub of the green on VAR decisions all the time.

“It’s hard work, it's sticking together in the training ground and working on all the things that you want to work on - but trusting each other and believing in what you're trying to do. So I was quick to remind the players of how we've been successful, what we've done to achieve what we've achieved this season.

“Sticking together during that adversity was huge; we've learnt a lot about each other and the group. But also just that momentum that's been building and the confidence that the players are playing with at the minute, the belief that everybody's affecting games and everybody's part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs without a league win at Celtic Park since 2010

Hibs face the toughest challenge on the fixture card today, of course, as they head for Celtic Park in search of a first league win at that venue since 2010. History suggests they’ll find it tough to leave with anything other than a defeat and, if they’re lucky, a few kind words about how well they’ve played; the 3-0 loss there earlier this season represented an ideal example of that.

In a campaign where they’ve won at Ibrox, Tynecastle, Pittodrie and other traditionally tough venues, however, hope springs eternal. Demonstrating an ability to go and claim a victory in enemy territory must give them a degree of confidence.

Gray, asked what had given his team the edge in difficult away games this season, said: “A lot of it is mentality. The players, I say this all the time, believing you can go and win, that's another thing.

“And the mentality, sticking together but being disciplined in what you're asking the players to do and then the players delivering. I think that's the big thing and having the confidence as a group, the momentum that's been built - and first of all a very good squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's something else I would say. I've got good players that are all pulling in the same direction. If you can have that, the togetherness, the extra bit of running that goes in with that as well. I think we're in a real good place, the squad's in a good place and I talk a lot about that togetherness, and I think that's been a massive, massive part of our success this season.”

Celtic have improved press and counter-press

Addressing the specific challenges likely to be faced today, Gray said he believed Celtic had added yet another fearsome weapon to their armoury this season, explaining: “I think tactically you need to be spot on because you're playing against a team that if the slightest mistake you can be punished for. You're playing against top players so that's a challenge in itself.

“Celtic will have a lot of the ball, we all know that. As long as you can control where they are at times, and you can try and nullify their main threats at times - but you also have to carry a threat going the other way.

“The other thing you need to do is you need to be brave in possession. So I talk a lot about the players with that. What is being brave?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not just putting your body on the line and throwing in front of a shot, which that is clearly a sign of being brave. It’s also having the composure to take the ball under pressure in that arena.

“That's something this Celtic team have definitely added this season, which is their intensity to their press and their counter-press and their reaction to try and win the ball back all over the pitch. It has been really impressive, so you know you need to be bang at it.

“But you also need to trust your ability and trust your teammate to be able to retain possession. Or it can be a really long afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don't need to say much to get the players up for these ones because it's everything that we talked about at the very start of the season, all the objectives we've set out. Can we go and achieve them now? We've given ourselves an unbelievable opportunity.

“It is in our hands because of the points difference at the minute but there's three huge games to go. All we can do is control what we can control.”