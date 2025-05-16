Premier League veteran sets sights on new role in football after hanging up boots

Dwight Gayle fully expects to be part of Hibernian’s European adventures next season. But not as a member of David Gray’s squad.

The veteran striker insists he’s sticking to his decision to retire after tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership curtain call against Rangers at Easter Road. The 35-year-old plans to become an agent and spend more time with his family.

But the former Newcastle and Crystal Palace striker, a key contributor who helped Hibs go from bottom of the Scottish Premiership to clinching third place with a game to go, has fallen in love with the club since signing as a free agent last summer. And that means he’ll be looking for any excuse to return as Gray’s men – he hopes – go marching into UEFA competition next season.

Asked today if the lure of European football had changed his mind about hanging up the boots, Gayle declared: "No, it's not. I'm going to come to the games, hopefully.

“I've spoken to a few people about coming with my little man and hopefully bringing him to some of the games abroad and stuff, which I'm really excited about. But I'm still fixated on retiring and getting back to my family.

“The most important thing for me is my family and spending time with them. I think while they're young it's really important that I do that.

"I'm absolutely buzzing for the club and to be involved in a team that's been able to get that opportunity (of Europe) and give that to the fans, to hopefully have the group stages to look forward to. It brings me nothing but pride to be a part of that really.

“I think coming up here was one of the big reasons I did that, to be involved in something. The way it's gone has made it even more special, the fact that we were struggling at the start.

"You could see that around the club it wasn't too happy but leaving it now in a better position and with the buzz around the club, looking forward with a great core to the group. I'm sure the boys will push on from that and I think the start of the season will be very bright."

Former Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Stoke star on next chapter

Insisting he was now ready for a life beyond playing, Gayle admitted: “I feel like the end of last season was a bit of a stressful time in terms of it being forced upon me. I also felt like I perhaps didn't enjoy my football enough to then leave it, to then admire it for what it was.

“Whereas I felt that this season has gone so well and the experiences that I've been able to have, the group that I've been involved with, leaves me all in a happy place and that's all I can ask for, to leave it. And then to have such fond memories, that's why it's almost like a good place to finish.

“I’m going to go back down South. I plan to go into agency. It's something I want to do to help other players and be involved in football still.

“It's what obviously I love. It also gives me a bit more of a time to spend with the kids for the day-to-day, school drop-offs and stuff like that. So I'm really excited to do that.

“But then, like I mentioned before, it allows me to come back and pretend I'm scouting players here - and gives me an excuse to come and watch the Europa Games!”