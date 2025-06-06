Hibs have made their second signing of the summer

Raphael Sallinger is looking beyond third spot in the Premiership after signing a three year deal at Hibs - and has eyes on a European progression.

The 29-year-old is David Gray's second signing of the summer transfer window after Jamie McGrath’s pre contract signing following time at Aberdeen. Jordan Smith ended the season as the head coach’s number one and he has move to strengthen between the sticks with Josef Bursik’s loan coming to a close.

Sallinger signs from Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg for an undisclosed fee, where he kept 12 clean sheets in 38 appearances across all competitions in the 2024/25 season. Speaking on his transfer, Sallinger said he’s happy to fulfil a goal of playing outside his native country again and with Europa League qualifiers ahead, he hopes a league phase can be reached.

Hibs summer signing on Easter Road transfer

He told Hibs TV: “I’m very happy. I think Hibs is a great club with great fans in a great city. I'm very much looking forward to being here and playing successful football. I think, especially for a goalkeeper, it's good when you're here at the start of the pre-season. It's a new country for me and new teammates. I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and I'm happy to be here.

“It was I think in March or in the start of April that I heard of the interest from Hibs and then I started following the league more in Scotland. I saw Hibs fighting for the third place in Scotland and saw that Hibs were doing well, especially at the end of the season. They got qualified for Europe which is great for the fans and for the club.

“For me it was always a target for me to play outside of Austria. Austria is a good league, but in Germany, Scotland or the UK football is different. To be in Scotland and to play in front of a lot of fans was always a target for me. I hope I can help the team a lot and I hope that we can reach our targets, and also get into a European group stage. Maybe we can even have a better season than last season.

How Hibs have excited summer recruit

Having watched recent Hibs matches, including the final game of the 24/25 Premiership season against Rangers which ended a 2-2 draw with third place celebrations ongoing, Sallinger is keen to experience such highs in Leith. Third place has already been grabbed, and he sees no reason why the club can’t aim to replace Rangers in second. He added: “I’ve watched the last Hibs’ two games and the fans in the crowd are really impressive.

“Especially after the game against Rangers when the fans were singing Sunshine On Leith. It was pretty amazing and pretty impressive to me. I'm looking forward to having this feeling on the pitch. I saw that Hibs had a not that good start in the season last year and if they have a better start in the season, it includes the end of the season, maybe you can attack Rangers or something like that.

“I'm here to reach the most success we can do. So Hibs reached the third place last year so always looking up and don't look down and yeah, let's see what happens. As I said, I want to help the team as much as I can.”