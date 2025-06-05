All of the information you need ahead of Scotland’s international friendly with Iceland at Hampden Park.

Scotland return to action on Friday night when they face Iceland in a friendly at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s side will hope to take the first steps in moving on from what was a deeply disappointing 3-0 home defeat in the second leg of their Nations League play-off tie with Greece after newly-crowned Serie A champion Scott McTominay had given them a slender first leg advantage.

The meeting with an Iceland side coached by former Dundee United forward Arnar Gunnlaugsson will be the first of two quick-fire friendlies for the Tartan Army as they face Liechtenstein at Vaduz’s Rheinpark Stadion on Monday as Clarke and his players step up their preparations for the start of their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign.

Clarke has looked to freshen up his squad for the two friendlies with Hibs striker Kieron Bowie, Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig and midfield trio Connor Barron, Andy Irving and Lennon Miller all included in his ranks. Goalkeepers Robbie McCrorie and Cieran Slicker are included and have a chance of making their senior bows over the coming week. There is also a return for Everton’s Nathan Patterson, who is back in the Scotland squad for the first time since March 2024. However, Ryan Porteous, Kenny McLean and Greg Taylor have all missed out on selection.

The buildup to Friday night’s meeting with Iceland has brought a warning from ScotRail as the travel provider revealed they are putting on extra services - but still urged fans to take one particular route to and from the game.

Fans issued with travel warning

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re looking forward to helping fans travel to Hampden to cheer on the national team when the play Iceland on Friday night. We’ll be doing everything we can to help make their journey as seamless as possible, with more seats and extra services operating to and from Mount Florida both before and after the match.

“With Mount Florida station only a five-minutes walk from the stadium, travelling with ScotRail is convenient, reliable, and green way to travel to the game. We’re encouraging everyone to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journey, and buy their return tickets in advance.”

Where and when does Scotland v Iceland get underway?

The friendly between Scotland and Iceland takes place on Friday, June 6 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch Scotland vs Iceland?

For those not able to make it to Hampden Park, there will be live coverage of the game provided by BBC Sportscene. Their broadcast will get underway at 7.30pm on Friday, quarter of an hour before kick-off. The game will be available on BBC One Scotland and via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Highlights of the game will be available via the Scotland National team YouTube channel.

