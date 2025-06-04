Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with Hibs flavourings

Hibs are set to try and bolster their ranks this summer with Europa League qualifiers round the corner.

David Gray’s side finished third in the Premiership last season with attentions now focusing on how that success can be built on. The team will return for pre season training in the weeks ahead ahead of crucial continental clashes that could clinch the club millions if a league phase spot is booked.

In the meantime, there are plenty of rumours swirling about, and those will only ramp up the further into the summer the window goes. Here are some of the latest transfer headlines that have some Hibs flavourings.

Former Hibs player leaves Dundee United

Glenn Middleton has departed Dundee United after rejecting a contract offer to join Doncaster Rovers. The winger spent part of 2019 on loan in Leith from Rangers and has since played for Bradford City, St Johnstone and Dundee United, shining at Tannadice and earning an extension offer at the end of his deal. He’s now decided to head back down south with Doncaster.

Rovers’ statement reads: “We are delighted to confirm the signing of Scottish winger Glenn Middleton. The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months, fresh from helping Dundee United to a fourth placed finish in the Scottish top flight. During his time at Ibrox, Middleton had loan spells with Hibernian, Bradford City and St Johnstone.”

Manager Grant McCann said: “I’ve been tracking Glenn for quite a bit - even back to my first spell here, he was a player we really liked. I’m delighted to get him. He’s had a tremendous few years at Dundee United. He’s been a real threat in the Scottish Premier League and he’s an exciting player - really direct, quick and he can play anywhere across the front line. He’s a really good person as well so I’m really pleased to get him.”

Rachael Boyle’s new Hibs contract

Women’s club captain Rachael Boyle has signed a new one-year deal. She is described as a ‘prominent leader’ in the dressing room and pens a contract after winning the SWPL title, looking to bounce back from an injury hit season on a personal note. Boyle said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m extending my time at the club. There is no place I would rather be. I’ve obviously had to miss a lot of football over recent years but last season's success, and the excitement building towards the new season, just made me want to be a part of it all. I’m desperate to put injuries behind me and be ready to help the team to more success this upcoming season.”

On Boyle’s new contract, Women’s head coach Grant Scott commented: “Despite going through an injury-affected season, every time Rachael was involved in matches, her quality was clear for all to see. “She’s a real leader on and off the pitch and is fully deserving of this new deal. We’re all hoping for an injury-free campaign and it’ll be great to have her involved in her first full pre-season in a few years. That consistency will be huge for both her and the team.”

SPFL transfer done deals

The club have had a mention in a SPFL done deal - despite the player in question not kicking a ball in anger at Hibs. Goalkeeper David Mitchell has signed with Ayr United after time at Partick Thistle, serving as deputy at Easter Road but not playing a competitive game. Meanwhile, another former back up keeper in Scott Bain is remaining in the Premiership. He has signed for Falkirk after time at Celtic.

Ayr’s statement reads: “The first new signing of the summer is experienced goalkeeper David Mitchell. He kicked off his career at Ayr and, after spells at Stranraer, Dundee, Hibs and, most recently, Partick Thistle, returns to the club on a two year deal.”