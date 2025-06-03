The star has had injury issues but a key update has now emerged ahead of Hibs’ return to pre season in the weeks ahead.

Hibs head coach David Gray has provided an update on the status of captain Joe Newell heading into pre season.

The influential captain has only made one matchday squad in 2025 as he continues to battle against a groin injury, playing 20 times overall in the 24/25 campaign as Hibs finished third. He will be a positive addition to Gray’s playing options when fit and he has been operated on ahead of pre-season training.

Speaking on the Englishman, his manager insists that Newell was perhaps putting his hand up to play even when he was in a level of pain, most likely forcing him into the situation he is now. Now with a successful op in the books, the next stage is to get him fully motoring ahead of the new campaign.

Gray said: “Yeah he had a little operation which just went well. At this point it should put him in a really good place for pre-season. We’re making sure that he has a really good off season and gets himself ready for that. Because it’s been a bit of a stop-start season. He played a lot at the start where we were struggling for results.

“But I think he was putting his hand up when he maybe put himself through the pain barrier to try and make sure and lead by example. And as a result of that probably forced him into this position that he's at the minute. This is the next sort of stage for him to make sure we get him back and fully firing next season.

Joe Newell keen to make Hibs impact

While not being able to make an impact on the pitch, Gray insists that Newell is still making a difference when it comes to his changing room. In midfield, Hibs have been able to turn to Nectar Triantis, Dylan Levitt, Josh Campbell, Nathan Moriah Welsh, Alasana Manneh and Kwon amongst senior options outside Newell over the course of the campaign past.

Gray continued “That's something else that we need to talk about with Joe, that he's not featured anywhere near as much as he'd like - but the fact he's helping the group every day in training with being positive. Even though he's not playing.

“It's the hardest thing ever if you're not playing. I've been there myself as captain, sitting out injured and unable to contribute. I've seen that he's still got a huge responsibility every single day in this building. He certainly does that. If we can get him back fully fit and firing for next season he's a massive asset on the pitch as well.”