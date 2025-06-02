Robbie Williams has paid homage to an iconic song synonymous with Hibs - and asked a Hearts question about the anthem.

Robbie Williams has tackled Hibs’ iconic Sunshine on Leith anthem - with a question asked on Hearts.

The 51-year-old performed at Murrayfield over the weekend as part of his Britpop tour where he played plenty of his famous hits. As part of the slate of songs he performed, Scots star and Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus joined him on stage for a duet of Take That’s Relight My Fire.

One fan got close to the singer as he worked with the crowd at a barrier, stopping to serenade them with emotional lyrics from She’s The One. He then moved into a heartfelt rendition of Sunshine on Leith, which was met with mixed response, with Hearts’ Tynecastle home close to the home of Scotland’s national rugby team.

Robbie Williams sings Sunshine on Leith

Originally sang by the Proclaimers, Hibs fans belt out the anthem in times of joy and outstanding results, a rare occurrence happening in the season past as it was heard two times in a week after wins over Celtic and Hearts in Leith. Williams asked: "Now there's two things here. One is I think that's a better song than You'll Never Walk Alone and the other thing is why don't Heart of Midlothian boo that song? I don't get it?"

"Are you here Hearts?" was another question posed by the frontman before he finished off any talk of football rivalry "Ok that's enough of that s**t." He is the latest high profile music act to cover Sunshine on Leith after Coldplay had a go earlier this year.

Coldplay on why they sung Hibs anthem

Chris Martin said: “This cover that Guy sent me three days ago - he said 'listen to this song by The Proclaimers.' And I'd never heard it before. It blew me away. I'd never heard it before. Then I watched the Hibernian fans singing it in the terraces and it just gets me so much that song. There is a whole other world of music behind that song that I've just been discovering, and they're a wonderful, wonderful band.

"Now we live in the age of coolness doesn't mean anything, just quality and soul. The Proclaimers make more sense than ever. This song is so astonishingly good and we're going to butcher it right now!"

Guy Berryman, the bass player who comes from Kirkcaldy, explained : "I'd never heard it before either and I'm Scottish! I was listening to it in the bath three days ago and when it got to the second verse I was like kind of like 'oh, this is a serious song.' By the time it got to the chorus I was crying. I got to the end of it and I said to myself, if I listen to it again I wonder if it'll have the same reaction. So I did it again and the same thing happened. And by the third listen, I was in the bath howling. It's just one of those perfectly simple songs and I can't believe I'd never heard it before."