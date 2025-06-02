The star spent the season on loan at Hibs from Sunderland and his future is uncertain.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australia boss Tony Popovic says Nectar Triantis has pulled out the Australia squad, as speculation continues around his future.

Hibs would love to bring the Sunderland loanee back to Easter Road for a third spell after a stellar loan during the 24/25 campaign. Triantis was converted from defender to all action midfielder and was pivotal as Hibs finished third in the Premiership, heading back to the Stadium of Light after his loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was called up to the Australia squad for a training camp which also includes Hibs teammates Lewis Miller, Jack Iredale and Martin Boyle. While the exact reasons for doing are unclear, Boss Tony Popovic says the star - who is also eligible to play for the Greek national team - has opted to take himself out of international duty as uncertainty around his future bubbles in the background.

Australia boss update on Hibs target

He said: “I’m not too sure where it exactly sits. But we had him in the squad for the camp, and on the day that he was supposed to travel, he informed us that he’s not coming in. He just said he’s got a lot of things on at the moment, a lot on his mind in terms of what he wants to do. We have to respect that, and we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Iredale has taken delight in getting the call to be in and around the Socceroos. Almost a year on from his move to Hibs after time in the EFL, the defender has reflected on his first season at Easter Road.

Jack Iredale on Hibs stint so far

Speaking to The West, Iredale said: “It was a really fun season. It didn’t start very well, we had the goal of European football and then found ourselves rock bottom by November, but the club stuck by the management team. Since then, togetherness was massive. Winning games helped with the confidence, and the fans were absolutely incredible, they backed us all the way, home and away, and we shared some really positive moments with them throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never stopped believing: it was always the one thing that I desperately wanted in my career, to play for Australia and to get this opportunity now, I’m very grateful. I was absolutely buzzing. First thing (when I found out) was I called home, I don’t even know what time it was. They were probably asleep back home. I wouldn’t have taken that chance (leaving Perth Glory) if I did think the ship had sailed.

“I knew I wanted to be professional, I knew I could be and it was a matter of taking it into my own hands, You learn lessons every single day. With promotion and relegation, it’s do or die. You’ve got no excuses, no chances to slip up. It teaches you game management, all that side of things and then obviously you need to be a good player to survive as well, and a good player to progress.”