All you need to know as the summer transfer window opens for business.

A potentially pivotal summer transfer window lies in wait for Hearts and Hibs as they look to boost their squad throughout the coming weeks and months.

For Hearts, the focus will go on ensuring new head coach Derek McInnes has a squad capable of improving on an underwhelming performance last season as they missed out on a place in the top half of the Premiership table under former manager Neil Critchley.

Hibs enjoyed a remarkable campaign and they will hope to enjoy a successful summer transfer window as David Gray prepares his ranks for their return to the Europa League after they secured a third place finish in the Premiership.

So when can both Edinburgh clubs and their rivals across the Premiership kickstart their summer recruitment? We take a look at all of the information you require on the summer transfer window and explain why there is something unique about the latest transfer window.

When does the Scottish Premiership transfer window open 2025/26?

This is a somewhat unique summer transfer window as it is split over two separate windows for the first time. The first window opened for business on Sunday and will remain open until Tuesday, June 10. This has been termed as an ‘exceptional registration period’ to allow clubs taking part in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup to add to their squads ahead of the tournament. The second part of the summer transfer window will reopen on Monday, June 16.

When does the FIFA Club World Cup take place?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup takes place in the United States | Getty Images

The initial window was put in place to allow the 32 clubs competing in the United States to sign and register players and have them available for selection for the tournament, which will run between Saturday, June 14 and Friday, July 13.

When does the transfer window close? When is transfer deadline day?

The second part of the summer transfer window will open on Monday, June 16. It will remain open for business until Monday, September 1. However, there is a change to the time when the window will close as business must be concluded by 7pm, rather than the usual 11pm deadline.

Can clubs be granted more time to secure deals?

Yes! Should a deal be agreed by clubs with the 7pm deadline approaching, a ‘deal sheet’ can be submitted to the Scottish FA and that will allow both clubs an additional two hours to complete the paperwork that is required to officially complete the deal. Clubs can sign players after the transfer deadline if they are classed as a free agent and are without a club. It is also possible to sign a player in an emergency deal if it is authorised by the league. This can happen when a club loses several goalkeepers to injury, suspension or unavailability.

