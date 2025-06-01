A fond farewell has been bid by Hibs to the players, one after 11 years of service.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have wished a fond farewell to Shannon Leishman and Lia Tweedie who’s long associations with the club have ended.

Leishman has said her goodbyes to the team she grew up supporting after 11 successful years and over 150 appearances. She trained with Hibs Women before she was 16 years old and made her senior debut in 2014 versus Rangers, departing with a league winners’ medal after nine appearances for Hibs and then spending the second half of the 2024/25 SWPL campaign on loan at Motherwell. She helped guide the Lanarkshire side to a first-ever top six finish and the Scottish Cup Semi-Finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That adds to four domestic cups won in Leith, having also played UEFA Women’s Champions League football with her childhood club. Head coach Grant Scott has wished Leishman the best for the future.

Hibs reaction to long serving player exits

He said: “Shannon has been a dedicated servant to Hibernian over the past 11 years. Coming through our Academy, Shannon has from a young age always set an example for others to follow and her commitment to being the ultimate professional has helped us to many successes over the years. More than all of that, she’s a great person whose presence will be missed. We thank her for her contributions and wish her all the best for the future.”

It comes after Tweedie’s exit was also recently announced. Over two stints at Hibs, the forward won seven trophies in total, including a couple of Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups. She made a substitute appearance on the final day of the season against Rangers as league glory was secured. Scott said: “I want to thank Lia for her outstanding contribution to Hibernian. She is a great person who has deservedly picked up plenty of winners’ medals with the Club.

“From coming through the Hibs Academy to performing on the European stage and winning silverware, Lia has always remained a fantastic servant to this Club and will be a big loss to the group – both on and off the pitch. I wish Lia the best of luck with what comes next for her in her career.”