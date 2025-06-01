The Hibs chairman has been talking of his Easter Road ambition.

Ian Gordon has set out his stall for Hibs improvement - as he opened up on a blossoming relationship with Black Knight Football Club.

The Easter Road chairman has watched on with glee after David Gray’s side finished third in the Premiership. They are now preparing for Europa League second round qualifiers in July with players due back in pre season weeks ahead of those key games, with transfer business likely to be done.

After Nick Montgomery’s sacking last year, coach and club icon Gray was selected to lead the first team. He endured a rocky start to his first year as permanent head coach and after a Premier Sports Cup group stage defeat to Kelty Hearts, Black Knight leader Bill Foley said “If the other ownership group at Hibernian listens to us, they will do better.”

BKFC acquired a 25% stake in Hibs in February 2024 and their other clubs include AFC Bournemouth, FC Lorient, and Auckland FC. President Tim Bezbatchenko now sits on the Hibs board and speaking with The Athletic, Gordon has detailed how the pair have moved on from a head coach difference in opinion.

He said: “There was a disagreement about the coach, but since then, Tim has come in and he’s now hired multiple people under him. Black Knight is now really starting to put their network together, and since then the collaboration is daily. The biggest benefit we see now is the exchange of best-practice behind the scenes. We’re doing so many things in the background to get the structure that we now have in place, so we can just be a well-oiled machine. Ultimately, I decided that Dave was the right guy, and luckily that paid off quite well this season.”

There’s plenty of learning done by the Gordon family at Hibs when it comes to managers, namely through the sacking of Jack Ross in December 2021, just months after he had clinched third place and a week out from a League Cup final. The Hibs chairman added: “We felt we needed to make a change, but I don’t think we had the long-term or what’s next figured out yet. Looking back, I don’t think we would have made that change now. Everything’s been a learning lesson.”

Gordon’s Hibs ambition

Ron Gordon bought the Leith club in July 2019 and sadly died from cancer in February 2023, at the age of 68. Now looking ahead to the future, his son hopes to get Hibs to the place they used to speak about, and trophies are on the agenda.

He candidly said: “Towards the end, me and my brother watched the games on the bed with my dad. We kind of knew that was it, that he only had a couple of days left. But he loved that day, sitting there talking about Hibs and everything. I wake up every morning with even more pride and fire to drive forward now and make sure we get it to the place that we talked about.

“Step one needs to be consistent years where we’re qualifying for Europe, and then you’re able to build from there. Then (the goal is) to see this club competing year in, year out in Europe and winning multiple cups — not just one, multiple cups. This club has won just one Scottish Cup in almost 130 years. It deserves more.”