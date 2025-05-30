There will be a familiar face in charge of Championship club Dunfermline Athletic next season.

Former Hibs and Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been rewarded for helping Dunfermline Athletic preserve their Championship status with a new permanent role as Pars manager.

The 53-year-old has enjoyed a wide-ranging coaching career after taking up roles in England, Cyprus and Romania as well as taking charge of Celtic, Hibs and Dunfermline over the last 17 years. Lennon has picked up 12 major honours during that time and helped Hibs secure a return into the Premiership when they were crowned as winners of the Championship during the 2016/17 season.

After a spell in Romania, Lennon returned to the second tier of the Scottish game in March when he penned a short-term deal to oversee Dunfermline’s push towards safety after a deeply disappointing season at East End Park. The Irishman brought some improvement out of the side he inherited from Michael Tidser and a run of two wins and two draws in their last six games was enough to stay the Pars clear of relegation.

Lennon will now take charge on a permanent basis and will start planning his summer recruitment after penning a new two-year deal that one key at East End Park has described as a ‘clear statement of intent’. Chairman and CEO David Cook told the club website. “This is an important moment for Dunfermline Athletic FC. Confirming the appointment of Neil is a clear statement of our intent to build something meaningful and competitive. His leadership during the latter part of last season was outstanding, and he brings a wealth of experience, professionalism, and presence that has already made a significant impact around the club.

“None of this would be possible without the ongoing support of James and Evan. It would be remiss of me not to highlight their passion for moving the club forward. We know the past few seasons have been challenging — on and off the pitch. Entertainment has been in short supply, but our supporters have stuck with us through some difficult times. We aim to repay your loyal backing by competing at the right end of the Championship, giving you a team to be proud of.”

Hibs experience

SNS Group

Speaking after his initial appointment at Dunfermline in March, Lennon referenced his Championship success with Hibs, saying: "It is great to be back in football, I know how competitive the Scottish Championship can be and we are not in the best of form. Last time I managed in the Championship was with Hibs. You learn from all the experiences as you go along. I really enjoyed my time with the media - believe it or not - but coaching is always what I wanted to do. I don't know how long this is going to be and we will take a view on it as we go along. But I am very excited about the prospect of trying to take Dunfermline forward."

