The former Hibs and Celtic boss is back in management and is taking Easter Road lessons with him to East End Park.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Lennon is heading for Dunfermline Athletic armed with experience from time at Hibs as he returns to Scottish football management.

Since guiding the Easter Road side out of the second tier and into Europe at Premiership level, Lennon has returned to Celtic for a second stint in the dugout alongside spells abroad with Omonia Nicosia and Rapid Bucharest. With the Pars fighting for survival, he has taken charge until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lennon admits there were reservations over taking the job on. However, a compelling argument by owner James Bord swung him round to the idea of managing Dunfermline.

How Neil Lennon was sold on Dunfermline Athletic

He said: “I'm excited. Obviously, we have work to do. We have a lot of work to do, which won't happen immediately, but I've had a good response from the players over the last two days. I'm delighted with their attitude and their application. We're taking it one day at a time so far. James was so compelling with his offer that talked me round. I was very sceptical about taking it, but the conversations we had last week have helped me a lot.

"It's a privilege to start with. Last week we had a lot of conversations with myself, the chairman and owner. They made a very compelling argument for taking the job. There is an old adage from Sir Alex where sometimes you pick your owners rather than the club. I think we've got a good one here. Further down the line he has really good aspirations for the future of the club. I wanted to align myself with that.”

Hibs experience helping him out

Lennon says he will use his time at Hibs as a guide as to what he can expect in a competitive sense from the second tier of Scottish football. He added: "It is great to be back in football, I know how competitive the Scottish Championship can be and we are not in the best of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last time I managed in the Championship was with Hibs. You learn from all the experiences as you go along. I really enjoyed my time with the media - believe it or not - but coaching is always what I wanted to do. I don't know how long this is going to be and we will take a view on it as we go along. But I am very excited about the prospect of trying to take Dunfermline forward."

Chairman and CEO David Cook commented last week: “Firstly I’d like to welcome Neil and Iain Brunskill (Lennon’s assistant) to KDM Group East End Park. We very quickly identified Neil as the outstanding candidate for the role. Having managed at the very highest level in the country he will bring a huge wealth of experience to the club.

“Whilst it’s been a team effort in securing the services of such a high calibre manager, this wouldn’t have been possible without James Bord’s personal involvement in the negotiations. Neil has already started work preparing for next Saturday’s match with Ayr United and with seven matches remaining we know our supporters will get behind Neil, Iain and the rest of the staff and squad as we fight to maintain our Championship placing.”