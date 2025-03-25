The Hibs stars were on the other side of the world putting on a show during an impressive win.

A pair of Hibs stars have enjoyed another fine international run-out after Australia’s 2-0 win over China.

Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle both started the World Cup qualifier for the Socceroos, who were hoping to build on a rout vs Indonesia last time out, in which they both scored. There was no room in the squad again for Hibs teammate Nectar Triantis who was called up by boss Tony Popovic after good form in Leith on loan from Sunderland.

It was a former Hibee in Jackson Irvine that got scoring going in the first half before an effort by Nishan Velupillay sealed the win. Boyle played 91 minutes of the clash with Miller subbed after 76, and Saudi Arabia’s draw with Japan puts Australia second in their World Cup qualifying group. Australia are back for key clashes with Japan and Saudi Arabia in June.

Boyle said pre-match: “I'm contributing goals and assists again, at club level and international, which is perfect. The injury at the start of the season, which prolonged for several months, wasn't ideal for me. To get back up to speed so quickly now at a vital time for club and country is perfect.

“I started my career as a striker and then drifted out wide. I feel like it's certainly a position that I could fill in terms of getting around the pitch, being a bit of a free player, free spirit, as I am at Hibs at the moment. Obviously it would be different here. At Hibs, I'm playing in a two - kind of a big guy, small guy role. If I was called upon to play there, I would certainly give my all.

“ I would never back down from that. I'm contributing at the moment in the position and trying to learn what he [Head Coach Tony Popovic] wants me to do and adapt, which I feel like is [adding] different aspects and elements to my game - which is good, so I'm always learning. As long as I'm in the squad or on the team sheet, then I'm a happy guy.

“We've got a psychologist in at the moment which can help. A lot of clubs and national teams have them at the moment, it's someone to speak to, to open up. I think it's just ideally working hard behind the scenes. Everyone's doing their bit.

“The togetherness in the squad and the squad and depth that we have, everyone's pulling in the right direction. The ultimate goal is to qualify for a World Cup. That's the only aim that we have to focus on here. That's pretty much the only goal that we're we're setting out to achieve.