He is contracted to Sunderland but talk of the Premier League and Hibs has spawned from across the world.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nectar Triantis has opened up on his future as time on loan at Hibs from Sunderland puts him in the international frame - with injuries fears over a teammate are allayed.

The all action midfielder has starred for David Gray’s side in his second temporary stint in Leith, transitioning from defence to midfield with aplomb. Sunderland are pushing for Premier League promotion and it leaves Triantis with thinking to do ahead of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is currently with fellow Hibees Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller on international duty, both of whom scored in last week’s win vs Indonesia ahead of a clash against China on Tuesday GMT. Triantis has been discussing his future and has the Premier League in his line of vision.

Sunderland loanee addresses Hibs and future

Speaking at a pre-match presser down under, Triantis said: "My parent club is Sunderland but I've got a good soft place for Hibs because I've spent an extended time there on loan, now extending to 18 months overall. So I've had a good time with Hibs, and I just have to see in the summer what happens. That's another goal of mine - to be in the Premier League, the best league in the world. I think that's where all players aspire to be.

"So it'd be a great thing for me, personally to get promoted into the Premier League, and from there, I have to work as hard as I can to earn my spot in that team. "It's probably one of the best compliments you can get (being called by fans the ‘Aussie Rodri’ So it's good to hear and I can definitely feel the love. That love from the fans really pushes me on and helps me.

"I just have to keep my head down and working hard till I get that opportunity. You can't let yourself down by having a weak mentality. So I just have to keep on pushing hard and waiting for my opportunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyle said of the enforcer: "It's fully deserved for what he's done at Hibs this season. And he's still a young boy. He's got a lot to learn, but I think bringing him into this environment after the way he's been playing, this is perfect. You can get an idea how we want to play, the style that we play, and it's just a big learning curve for him. So obviously he'll have to remain patient, but I'm sure if called upon he would take his opportunity."

Boyle injury fears allayed

There may have been some Hibs concern over Boyle’s exit from the win over Indonesia at the half-time park, with his three goals to the good at time. Boyle has been a key player for Gray this campaign as he enjoys a return to top form and the winger insists it was a purely precautionary move that had him removed from the game early doors.

He said: “No issues at all on my front. Just a slight, tight groin. These things happen in football and as management and a physio department, precautionary was probably needed. The spell in the game, 3-0 up at half-time, not often you can do that. It suited me and suited everyone else. It was perfect and there are no dramas.”

Boyle added on his Socceroos squad place: “Hard work gets you here. He [Popovic] obviously knows the talent that everyone has in the squad. I think the strength and depth that we have now - it's really challenging. So you have to be at the top of your game and producing. Thankfully, I've managed to do that. I've managed to catch the eye and get back into the team. And obviously, as a player, you want to remain there. So that's the challenge for me, and just maintaining those levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[The November window] was definitely an eye-opener. Thankfully, I managed to get back to my best and catch the eye again. Long may it continue. I will say, I know I'm playing well just now, but I want to be achieving more. I want to maintain that level, and produce more results on and off the pitch.”