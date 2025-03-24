There was backing from Hibs supporters as one Easter Road favourite found the net on international duty.

Lewis Miller revealed his delight after he was backed by Hibs supporters during Australia’s World Cup qualifier win against Indonesia.

The right-back was named in the starting eleven alongside club team-mate Martin Boyle as the Socceroos eased to a 5-1 win in Sydney and maintained their position in second place in Group C of the AFC World Cup qualifying stages. Tony Popovic’s side now sit nine points behind leaders Japan, who secured their place in next summer’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a win against Bahrain.

However, Australia are also well placed to claim their spot in North America next summer after easing to a win against a dogged and determined Indonesia. Former Ross County and Hibs midfielder Jackson Irvine led the way with a brace and there was a goal apiece for Nishan Velupilla and current Hibs duo Boyle and Miller.

For Sydney-born Miller, there was the added delight of finding the net in his home city as a number of his friends and family watched on from the stands - but they were also joined by a number of Hibs supporters who were on hand to give their backing to two current Easter Road favourites. Miller was asked about the presence of Hibs fans and admitted they had made him ‘feel at home’ during his latest international appearance.

When asked who he shared the full-time celebrations with, the Hibs star told the Socceroos official X (formerly Twitter) account: “My missus, my family as well and a few mates from back home who were lucky enough to get seats here so I’m buzzing. I’ll hold that against them their whole life, I’ll always have that against them. Obviously, it’s the best place to do it at home, in the sun and I’m really happy about it. There’s a few Hibs tops out there in the crowd too so I felt at home.”

Miller was also asked about the celebration that followed his header after team-mate Craig Goodwin held up two fingers as the Hibs star made his way towards the man that provided the assist for his second international goal.

He said: “Two assists from Goody, both of my goals have been from him. I went over to the corner flag and I said ‘back stick’. He put it on a dime and lucky enough I was there so I am buzzing with that.”

Miller and Boyle will hope to add to their tally of caps when Australia travel to China on Tuesday.

