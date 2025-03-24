The former Newcastle United boss has not held back after claims made by the current Hibs star.

Steve Bruce has issued an angry response to claims made by a Hibs star over his tenure at Newcastle United.

Dwight Gayle has already written himself into Hibs folklore with a winning Edinburgh derby goal against Hearts this campaign. He arrived at Easter Road in the summer packed with experience from stints down south with the likes of Crystal Palace, Stoke City and Newcastle United.

Gayle scored 34 goals in 122 appearances for Newcastle United and worked under current Blackpool manager Steve Bruce, but he does not reflect on that stint with the ex-Manchester United defender with plenty of fondness. In a recent interview, Gayle claimed that the former Newcastle United manager was guilt of "chucking a few of the boys under the bus" in a game away to Manchester City.

It was then said that Bruce failed to give any tactical guidance when asked for some by Matt Ritchie, a former Scotland international.

What Dwight Gayle said about Steve Bruce

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, Gayle said: "He was OK. I felt that he didn't spend enough time working on a lot of things with us. Perhaps he was trying to go game by game rather than developing us as a team. I think we could've improved a lot of things.

"I remember some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift. We had a three-game week and the gaffer chucked some of the boys under the bus in terms of who had to play Man City away. Me and Matt Ritchie were asking for tactical improvements for weeks, months. We came in at half-time and we were two or three down, and he was like, 'boys, you keep asking for tactics, I don't do tactics; just put your boots on and work hard'."

Bruce, managed 97 games for Newcastle United from 2019 to 2021 and has not taken kindly to the comments made by his former striker. He has launched a bristling dig at the Hibs man for missing a chance during their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Man City in 2020.

What Steve Bruce has responded to the Newcastle United claims with

Bruce told BBC Radio Lancashire: "Is that the legendary Dwight Gayle, who missed the chance in the quarter-final against Manchester City? Is that the same Dwight Gayle? Interesting. I've been around the block a long, long time. I've only managed 1,050 games but according to Dwight, I don't know what I'm doing.

"I'll let other people make their minds up who are a bit more established than Dwight ever was."

Those claims came in the wake of his Blackpool side winning 2-0 at Northampton Town on Saturday and moving into 10th in League One. Meanwhile, Gayle is gearing up for a clash with St Johnstone in the Premiership this weekend against St Johnstone. David Gray’s side are one of the nation’s form teams, sitting in third spot and hurtling towards a shot at European football next campaign.