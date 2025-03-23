There are a number of familiar faces managing across the SPFL.

A familiar face is back in the SPFL after former Hibs manager Neil Lennon agreed to take charge of Dunfermline Athletic.

Just under six years have passed since former Northern Ireland international Lennon left his role at Easter Road and he has spent time as manager of the likes of Celtic, Omonia and Rapid Bucharest during that time. However, he will now return to the dugout and return to Scotland after accepting an offer to take charge of the struggling Pars, who currently sit second from bottom in the Championship, until the end of the season.

Lennon’s reign will get underway on Saturday afternoon as he goes head-to-head with a familiar face as his new side travel to meet Scott Brown’s Ayr United - but which other former Hibs men are currently managing across the SPFL?

Brian Graham - Partick Thistle

Graham made 28 appearances during a one-year stay at Easter Road earlier in his career and he continues to impress with on-field duties at Partick Thistle. However, he is also manager of the Jags’ women’s team and is currently co-interim manager of the men’s team following the departure of former boss Kris Doolan last month.

David Gold - Arbroath (co-manager)

Midfielder Gold came through the youth ranks at Easter Road but after spending time on loan at Queen’s Park and Cowdenbeath and enjoying short stint with Berwick Rangers, Gold has spent the majority of his career with Arbroath, where he is now joint-manager alongside Colin Hamilton.

Alan Maybury - Stirling Albion

The former Republic of Ireland international made over 40 appearances for Hibs during a two-year stay at Easter Road. After ending his playing career with Falkirk, Maybury moved into management with Edinburgh City before taking charge at Stirling Albion last summer.

Scott Brown - Ayr United

Ayr manager Scott Brown shakes hands with Falkirk manager John McGlynn | SNS Group

Brown made over a century of appearances for Hibs after kicking off his professional career at Easter Road before going on to become a legend at Celtic. The all-action midfielder ended his playing career at Aberdeen and his time as a manager began with English club Fleetwood Town. However, he is now leading Ayr’s push for promotion into the Premiership after being appointed at Somerset Park in January last year.

Paul Hartley - Cove Rangers

Hartley made over 30 appearances for Hibs between 1998 and 2000 and went on to feature for the likes of Hearts, Celtic and Aberdeen before bringing down the curtain on his playing career in the colours of the latter in 2011. Hartley has since managed the likes of Dundee, Falkirk and Cove Rangers and is currently enjoying a second spell in charge of the latter following a disappointing spell with Hartlepool United.

John Rankin - Hamilton Accies

The former Hibs midfielder kicked off his managerial career with Hamilton in 2022, almost two years after he had brought an end to his playing career following a spell with Clyde. The Accies are currently sat just above the Championship relegation zone after battling to a 1-1 draw at Ayr United on Saturday.

David Gray - Hibs

Hibs head coach David Gray is already shaping his squad for next season. | SNS Group

The obvious one and the man trying to lead Hibs back into European competition after they moved on from a poor start to the season. Gray has impressed in the dugout after being handed the role on a permanent basis after a number of spells in caretaker charge.