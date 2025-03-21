The former Celtic and Bolton Wanderers boss has most recently been in charge of Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest.

Neil Lennon is back in a Scottish football dugout for the first time in four years after being announced as the new head coach of Scottish championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

The former Hibs gaffer’s last stint in Scotland was with Celtic but that came to an end in 2021 and he has since coached in Cyprus and Romania as well as working as a pundit in the Scottish game. He becomes the Pars’ third manager of the season, replacing Michael Tidser who lasted just 11 games, and will remain in charge initially on a short term deal until the end of the current season.

Dunfermline currently sit ninth in the table with 29 out of 26 league games played. Lennon is charged with keeping them in the division this season, ideally by avoiding the play-offs.

Why Neil Lennon chose to become Dunfermline Athletic manager

Speaking on his appointment as Dunfermline Athletic’s new head coach, the former Hibs and Celtic gaffer said: “I’m very excited about the prospect of joining Dunfermline Athletic Football Club. Once I spoke to James Bord he put across a very compelling proposition on his ambitions for the club. However, short term our aim is obviously to be in the Championship next season.

“Having watched the match against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup it’s clear there’s talent in the squad, perhaps just a little low on confidence at the minute. What we want to do is bring an energy, confidence and an exciting brand of football. It may not happen instantly but we want to play on the front foot, excite supporters and get the players believing in what we’re doing.”

Dunfermline Athletic Chairman and CEO David Cook added: “Firstly I’d like to welcome Neil and Iain to KDM Group East End Park. We very quickly identified Neil as the outstanding candidate for the role. Having managed at the very highest level in the country he will bring a huge wealth of experience to the club.

“Whilst it’s been a team effort in securing the services of such a high calibre manager, this wouldn’t have been possible without James Bord’s personal involvement in the negotiations. Neil has already started work preparing for next Saturday’s match with Ayr United and with seven matches remaining we know our supporters will get behind Neil, Iain and the rest of the staff and squad as we fight to maintain our Championship placing.”

Dunfermline Athletic looking to avoid relegation from Scottish Championship

Lennon’s first game as head coach of the Pars will come next Saturday, March 29 when he will face off against former Hibs midfielder Scott Brown, who he managed at Celtic, and his Ayr United side. Dunfermline are six points clear of bottom side Airdrieonians who occupy the automatic relegation spot and just one point behind Hamilton Accies in eighth.

If they can finish the season in eighth then they will secure their safety but if they finish ninth then it will be the play-offs with two ties against two of the three sides who finish second to fourth in League One. Finish bottom and they are automatically relegated to the third tier.