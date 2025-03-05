Champions will ‘smell blood’ after Rangers exit - but Gray’s men will be dangerous at Celtic Park Scottish Cup clash.

Hibs represent a significant threat to Celtic’s hopes of a domestic Treble, according to former Easter Road gaffer Neil Lennon. But the ex-Hoops favourite warns that Brendan Rodgers’ men will be ‘smelling blood’ after Rangers suffered a shock Scottish Cup exit in the round of 16.

Lennon, who says his first two seasons as Hibs boss count as one of the best times he’s had in football, has been hugely impressed by the way David Gray has turned the club around after a disastrous start to the campaign. He also thinks that, in Martin Boyle and Nicky Cadden, Gray has players capable of delivering a Celtic Park upset in Sunday’s quarter-final.

The Irishman, in the unique position of delivering managerial success at both clubs, believes Gray came up with a brave tactical plan to defeat the reigning champions at Easter Road last month. He also believes the Hibs board showed courage to stand by the first-year head coach when so much was going so wrong in his first few months at the helm.

“I think it was close though,” said Lennon. “I think we all know it was close.

“David's done remarkably well. You've got to give him a huge amount of credit for staying firm on it and believing in the players when a lot of people had washed their hands of them.

“It didn't look great for David and the players at the start of the year. But what I've seen is there's an organisation about them; there's a way of playing.

“Against Celtic last week they played a really brave high line, and I don't know how many times they've caught Celtic offside, which you don't see very often. There's a physicality about them which you saw second half against Hearts, where I thought, just by sheer will more than anything else, they took the game to Hearts and deserved a win. So yeah, I am surprised.

“But he's rotated the squad really well, he's got players playing fantastically well. Nicky Cadden has been a revelation from my point of view. So they're in a really good place.

“Bowie gave Cameron Carter-Vickers problems last week, yeah. I've been impressed with him. He’s also used Myko Kuharevich well; he scored on Wednesday night against United. And he’s got Dwight Gayle who can come on and nick a goal, so there’s depth there.

“But Martin Boyle, for me, is the best player and he has been for a long time. And if he's fit and firing, he's going to be a big threat.

“I think Celtic will be firm favourites going into this, but you can't write Hibs off. And like I said, Cadden for me and Boyle, those two have been pivotal to this run.”

Gray got his tactics right to humble Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops

Asked how he would set his team up, as a manager, to get at Celtic, Lennon said: “Basically, I look at the way David set the team up last week. Going with two strikers gives them a problem.

“You need legs in midfield. I was watching St Mirren the other night and thought they approached the game very much in the same way. But they just ran out of steam, whereas Hibs seemed to have good fitness levels about them as well.

“I thought they lasted the game really well against Hearts as well after having a heavy week. But yeah, I think 3-5-2 would be the way to go.”

Finding it difficult to go against a Celtic home win on Sunday, Lennon explained: “Well, with Rangers being out, going out of the competition early, Celtic will smell blood. You'd like to think that.

“But on the flip side of that, all the other teams in the competition will be thinking, I've got a chance to get to a final here. So, Hibs will not lay down, I'd imagine.

“The first two years at Hibs were some of the most enjoyable in my career. Getting them up and into the top flight.

“We got to the semi-final of the cup, lost to Aberdeen that year and then we had a great season. First season back, I think we ended up with almost 70 points. We played some great football.

Hibs DNA and Tony Mowbray influence

“I'm seeing similarities now to what David's bringing to the club and the atmosphere around Easter Road. The place is absolutely jumping – and that’s a hell of a week he’s had.

“When you’re a Hibs manager, you look to tick. off a few boxes. Win a derby. So he's won two. Beat the Old Firm; he beat Celtic last week.

“Can you get a cup run? And can you finish top four? He's well on his way to achieving three out of the four anyway, that's for sure.

“But when Hibs is going well, it's a fantastic club. There's a DNA - and I always think back to Tony Mowbray's team and the football that they played. That for me was something similar that I wanted to replicate.

“David's team is a little bit different. They can go back to front a little bit more. They're really well set up defensively.

“I was really impressed with them last week at Easter Road with their defensive line. They protect the goalkeeper really well. The two outside centre-halves have been really good, O’Hora and Iredale.

“They've got goals in them. If he can keep them all fit and firing, they’re going to be a big threat to Celtic next week.

Expect Celtic to be dominant in possession

“David was a really good pro when he played for me at Hibs. Well respected in the dressing room. Very professional. Good captain.

“So I liked him a lot. But no, I wasn't sure he would go into management. I know he may have had aspirations of it, but he's really impressed me this season.

“Not just with the way the team's playing and the tactical side of the game, which I think has been excellent, just the way he's handled himself in the media as well. I think he's through a real difficult time. He kept calm and stuck to the same mantra, and he's been proven right.

“I expect Celtic at home to be dominant in possession, but Hibs are on a fantastic run. They've had an unbelievable week when you think they've beaten Celtic, Dundee United at Tannadice in a big game and then obviously capping it off with a derby win.

“So they're going to come, I wouldn't say overconfident, but they'll have quite a confidence about them. But I just think Celtic at home will definitely give them the edge. It’s two form teams; it's the tie of the round and there's a lot riding on it for both teams.”

