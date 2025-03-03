Another Sunshine on Leith Sunday at ‘best place in football’ leaves former academy kid dizzy with delight

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Better than beating the reigning champions, champions elect and high-flying Champions League adventures who usually make such a habit of dismantling domestic challengers with contemptuous ease? No contest, mate. Not even close.

As homegrown Hibs hero Josh Campbell emerged from the adulation of a rapturous Easter Road audience roaring along to “the best song in football” for the second consecutive Sunday, the attacking midfielder didn’t even wait to be asked for a comparison between a pair of statement wins book-ending a nine-point week of extraordinary achievement. Even his two goals in the triumph over Brendan Rodgers’ runaway Scottish Premiership leaders seven days earlier, it seemed, couldn’t top the thrill of winning an Edinburgh derby in front of a home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was amazing,” said the 24-year-old, who joined the Hibs academy system aged just 10, the echoes of Sunshine on Leith still ringing in his ears as he added: “I mean, we beat Celtic last week - but there's nothing better than beating your rivals at home.

“And when you hear that song, as I said last week, it's the best song in football. And we get to hear it twice in a week.

“There are two sides to any place. For someone who loves the club, this can feel like a really tough place when things aren’t going this way, which is fair enough; you have to expect criticism.

“But when things are going well, this is the best place in football. And that's what we said to the new players that came in during the summer. The players that were here already, Joe Newell, Chris Cadden, Martin Boyle, we said how good this place can be when we’re winning. And we're getting there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As David Gray’s men bask in the glory of a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with just one loss incurred in their last 18 fixtures, a lot of attention is focusing on the gaffer’s role in inspiring such a remarkable recovery for a team who looked like relegation candidates for the first few months of the campaign. Campbell is adamant that the first-year manager deserves every bit of praise going his way – especially in relation to yesterday’s win.

Gaffer Gray’s team talk set tone for historic result

Revealing Gray’s fondness for using history as an incentive to motivate his players, Campbell said: “When the gaffer speaks, everyone listens. That's just the type of man he is.

“He's done the best thing at this club. He's won the Scottish Cup in front of thousands of Hibs fans. It's the best thing in the world, and I watched it.

“So like I said, when he speaks, everyone listens. And that team talk he gave us today got us right up for the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always know about the history. The gaffer always gives us a little stat for game. But the one he gave us today was the last time a Hibs team went on an unbeaten run longer than 14 games was 1949.

“So we went and ticked that one off as well. It's good, we're just moving in the right direction.

“I don't think I've seen Jack Iredale kick a ball like that in my life, right enough. There were two places that was going – top corner or in the stands!

“But he’s been such a big player for us, so important defensively. Everyone was delighted to see that go in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This could be the best week since I’ve been at the club. We beat Celtic. We went to Dundee United during the week. Another win.

“And we won again today. Nine points in a week. It's superb.”

Iredale’s stunning winner was no more than Hibs deserved after Jorge Grant had cancelled out Martin Boyle’s early opener. The home side held that lead for less time than it takes to boil an egg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Cadden put Hearts on back foot

The second half performance from the hosts was utterly dominant. Thanks in large part to Gray figuring out a way to get Nicky Cadden one-on-one with Hearts right back Gerald Taylor more often.

Campbell said: “Look, I don't know what happened with their formation. I think they changed a couple which freed up Nicky a bit more. So you get the ball to Nicky.

“I was also making that run between the centre-half and right back, which was maybe pulling the right back out of position at times. But if you get Nicky on the ball, he can make things happen. So, I was delighted when he was getting space.

“Yeah, it was a bit of shock to concede an equaliser after scoring early. But you’re always most vulnerable just after you score. That's just how football is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We said at half-time that whoever scores next wins this game. That's just how it is. And that's what we've done.”