Grant Scott’s team are looking to get their hands on the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup for the first time since 2019.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs’ women have the chance to get their hands on the first silverware of the SWPL season this weekend as they take on Rangers in the final of the Sky Sports Cup.

It’s a competition that is very familiar to the Hibees who are the most successful team in the history of the competition having won it seven times since its inception in 2003. They’re now going for a historic eighth win and a first since 2019 where they beat Glasgow City on penalties at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their opponents, Rangers, are looking for a third win in a row having lifted the trophy in 2024 and 2023 with the first of those back-to-back victories coming against Hibs at Tynecastle Park. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this weekend’s cup final:

Hibs vs Rangers Sky Sports Cup final: date, kick off time and venue

The 2025 Sky Sports Cup final is set to played on Saturday, March 22 with a 3pm kick off time. Motherwell’s Fir Park will be the venue for the showpiece match for the second time having previously hosted the final in 2022.

Is Hibs vs Rangers Sky Sports Cup final on TV?

Yes. Unsurprisingly, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports who are of course the named sponsor of the competition. Build-up to the match begins on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403) from 2:30pm ahead of the 3pm kick off.

Non-sky customers who want to watch the match do have the option of buying a Now TV package. The streaming service offers a number of membership deals including a one day offer for £14.99. Monthly and yearly packages are also available which include all of Sky’s sports channels as part of the purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I still buy tickets for Hibs vs Rangers Sky Sports Cup final?

Tickets are still available for the 2025 Sky Sports Cup final. They are priced from £10 for adults and £4 for concessions and can be purchased through Motherwell FC’s ticketing portal.

Sky Sports Cup history plus Hibs and Rangers routes to 2025 final

The Scottish Women's Premier League Cup, commonly shortened as the SWPL Cup and currently known as the Sky Sports Cup for sponsorship reasons, is the Scottish women's game’s League Cup. It is open only to the teams in the Scottish Women's Premier League and comprises of four rounds, including the final.

It was first played in the 2002/03 season with Kilmarnock winning the final 2-0 against Glasgow City. Since then Hibs have become the most successful side in the competition's history with a record seven wins.

Their first victory was in 20025 where they demolished Raith Rovers 6-1 and they also won the competition four times in a row between 20016 and 2019 which was the last time they lifted the trophy. Glasgow City are the next most successful side with six wins.

Hibs made it to the 2025 final with wins over Queen’s Park, Partick Thistle and then Aberdeen in the semi-finals. Rangers defeated Dundee United, Motherwell and then rivals Celtic in the semi-finals.